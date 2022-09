2023 World Juniors schedule announced

The 2023 World Juniors schedule has been announced as both Halifax and Moncton will host games on Dec. 26.

Canada, who won gold last month in Edmonton after a 3-2 overtime win over Finland, will face Czechia in their tournament opener on Boxing Day from the Scotiabank Centre.

Group A, that features Austria Canada, Czechia, Germany and Sweden, will play its round-robin games out of Halifax. Group B, that includes Finland, Latvia, Slovakia, Switzerland and the U.S.A., is based out of Moncton. Russia remains banned from the tournament.

Each city will host two quarterfinals while Halifax will host both semi-finals, the relegation round, the bronze medal game and the final that will be played Jan. 5.

All games will be shown live on TSN and RDS.

2023 World Juniors schedule:

Dec. 26

Finland vs. Switzerland (Moncton) 11 a.m. ET

Sweden vs. Austria (Halifax) 1:30 p.m. ET

Latvia vs. United States (Moncton) 4 p.m. ET

Czechia vs. Canada (Halifax) 6:30 p.m. ET

Dec. 27

Finland vs. Slovakia (Moncton) 11 a.m. ET

Germany vs. Sweden (Halifax) 1:30 p.m. ET

Switzerland vs. Latvia (Moncton) 4 p.m. ET

Austria vs. Czechia (Halifax) 6:30 p.m. ET

Dec. 28

Slovakia vs. United States (Moncton) 4 p.m. ET

Canada vs. Germany (Halifax) 6:30 p.m. ET

Dec. 29

Latvia vs. Finland (Moncton) 11 a.m. ET

Sweden vs. Czechia (Halifax) 1:30 p.m. ET

United States vs. Switzerland (Moncton) 4 p.m. ET

Austria vs. Canada (Halifax) 6:30 p.m. ET

Dec. 30

Slovakia vs. Latvia (Moncton) 1:30 p.m. ET

Germany vs. Austria (Halifax) 4 p.m. ET

Dec. 31

Switzerland vs. Slovakia (Moncton) 11 a.m. ET

Czechia vs. Germany (Halifax) 1:30 p.m. ET

United States vs. Finland (Moncton) 4 p.m. ET

Canada vs. Sweden (Halifax) 6:30 p.m. ET

Jan. 2

Relegation Round (Game 1/Halifax) 9:30 a.m. ET

Quarterfinal 1 (Moncton) 11 a.m. ET

Quarterfinal 2 (Halifax) 1:30 p.m. ET

Quarterfinal 3 (Moncton) 4 p.m. ET

Quarterfinal 4 (Halifax) 6:30 p.m. ET

Jan. 4

Relegation Round (Game 2/Halifax), 11 a.m. ET

Semifinal 1 (Halifax) 2:30 p.m. ET

Semifinal 2 (Halifax) 6:30 p.m. ET

Jan. 5

Relegation Round (Game 3, if necessary/Halifax), 11 a.m. ET

Third-place game (Halifax) 2:30 p.m. ET

Championship game (Halifax) 6:30 p.m. ET