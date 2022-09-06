Canadian Hockey League announces 2022-23 CHL TV pricing packages

The Canadian Hockey League announced today pricing packages for CHL TV available for the 2022-23 regular season.

With the purchase of a CHL All-Access Pass, fans can enjoy more than 2,000 games covering the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, and Western Hockey League.

New for this season, fans can now purchase a CHL All-Access Pass which includes all 2022-23 Regular Season plus the 2023 Playoffs for $279.99 plus applicable taxes and fees. Additionally, fans can choose a CHL Regular Season All-Access Pass, covering all three Member Leagues, available for $179.99 plus applicable taxes and fees.

Lastly, fans can opt for an individual Member League Regular Season Pass. For $119.99 plus applicable taxes and fees, fans can choose to follow one of the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, or Western Hockey League. Monthly Member League Passes are also available for $29.99 plus applicable taxes and fees as well as Daily Member League Passes for $7.99 plus applicable taxes and fees.

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. The CHL app provides fans with an enhanced experience for the 2022-23 season, with all things CHL now in one convenient location. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.

The 2022-23 Canadian Hockey League regular season begins September 22.