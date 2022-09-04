CHL Prospect Pipeline: Los Angeles Kings

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2021-22, who were born in 2001 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club.

Angus Booth

An undersized defender whose solid transition game brings him success, Booth was a reliable secondary option on the blue line last season with the Shawinigan Cataractes where through 42 appearances he finished with one goal and 22 assists and was a key piece in helping the club raise the President Cup. An 18-year-old Montreal native, Booth was chosen by Los Angeles in the fourth round of this summer’s NHL Draft.

Martin Chromiak

A crafty left winger, Chromiak brings a multi-faceted offensive game that stymies the opposition, noted by his quick release that last season helped him light the lamp 44 times in 60 games with the Kingston Frontenacs. A 2020 fifth-round selection by the Kings, the 19-year-old Slovakian import will continue to grow his game next season at the minor-pro level as he is set to join the AHL’s Ontario Reign.

Brandt Clarke

An offensive force from the back end, Clarke oozes creativity that helps him make something happen each time he is on the ice. A budding top-level defenceman, Clarke joined the Barrie Colts following his fourth-overall selection the 2019 OHL Priority Selection, underscored by the most recent campaign where as captain he produced north of a point per game in registering 11 goals and 48 assists through 55 outings, helping him to earn a spot on the OHL’s Second All-Star Team. A 19-year-old native of Nepean, Ont., Clarke has also had success internationally including a gold-medal win with Canada at the 2021 Under-18 World Championship where he was also named to the tournament’s all-star team. Selected eighth overall by the Kings in the 2021 NHL Draft, Clarke landed his entry-level contract with the club last August.

Kaleb Lawrence

A physical force up front, the hulking left-wing brings no shortage of size to the forward ranks and uses it to his advantage to create offensive opportunities. Limited to a pair of contests with the Owen Sound Attack last season due to injury, Lawrence has shown glimpses of his potential when he has gotten on to the ice, while he has also had success internationally include a five-game showing with Canada Black at the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. A 19-year-old native of Orleans, Ont., Lawrence was chosen by Los Angeles late in this summer’s NHL Draft.

Francesco Pinelli

A skilled centre whose game is built on elite-level hockey sense, Pinelli makes the smart plays that result in scoring chances for his squad. A natural leader, Pinelli assumed the captaincy this past season with the Kitchener Rangers and backed it up offensively to the tune of 60 points in 55 games, good for third in team scoring. The 13th overall pick from the 2019 OHL Priority Selection, Pinelli’s time with the Rangers has seen him register 101 points in 114 career contests. A 19-year-old native of Stoney Creek, Ont., Pinelli has also had success at the national level, highlighted by a first-place finish with Canada at the 2021 Under-18 World Championship where he notched 11 points in seven games. A 2021 second-round selection by the Kings, Pinelli signed his entry-level contract with the club in April.