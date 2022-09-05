CHL Prospect Pipeline: Minnesota Wild

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2021-22, who were born in 2001 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club.

Caedan Bankier

A skilled playmaker, the talented left-wing finds the scoring lanes to set up his linemates. Making 68 appearances with the Kamloops Blazers last season, Bankier approached point-per-game production in a secondary scoring role as he registered 21 goals with 39 assists. The coming season will see Bankier have a chance to hoist the Memorial Cup as the Blazers play host. A 19-year-old native of White Rock, B.C., Bankier was selected by the Wild in the third round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Hunter Haight

A fluid skater who owns a desirable combination of skill and smarts, the 18-year-old centre put together a solid first season with the Barrie Colts in 2021-22 as through 63 appearances he impressed with 22 goals and 19 assists. Originally chosen ninth overall in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection, the product of Strathroy, Ont., again heard his name called early when he was chosen by the Wild in the second round of this summer’s NHL Draft.

Daemon Hunt

A strong skater on the back end, Hunt is a mobile blue-liner who excels at moving the puck up the ice. A natural leader to boot, Hunt sports the captaincy with the Moose Jaw Warriors and backs up his play offensively where last season saw him close in on point-per-game production with 17 goals and 22 assists through 46 appearances. The 15th overall selection from the 2017 WHL Draft, Hunt has played 163 career contests with the Warriors in which he has registered 94 points. A 20-year-old Calgary native, Hunt has also earned opportunities internationally including time at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. A 2020 third-round selection by the Wild, Hunter will continue his development next season in the minor pros.

Carson Lambos

Bringing high-end offensive talent from his own zone, Lambos uses his on-ice vision to develop scoring opportunities. Making 51 appearances with the Winnipeg ICE last season, the hometown product impressed in leading all blue-liners with 47 points, helping him to earn a spot on the WHL’s Eastern Conference First All-Star Team. The second-overall selection from the 2018 WHL Draft, Lambos’ time with the ICE franchise has counted 115 career contests in which he has recorded 80 points. Lambos, 19, has also drawn opportunities with the national program, most recently competing with Canada at this summer’s rendition of the World Juniors. Selected 26th overall by Minnesota in the 2021 NHL Draft, Lambos signed his entry-level contract with the club last August.

Kyle Masters

A modern defenseman who despite his smaller size excels offensively by activating the rush, Masters continued to make solid strides last season with the Red Deer Rebels where through 65 appearances he collected three goals with 11 assists. The 16th overall selection from the 2018 WHL Draft, the 19-year-old Edmonton native has spent part of three seasons with the Rebels in addition to a four-game showing as part of Canada Red at the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. Masters was chosen by the Wild in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Mikey Milne

A high-motor left winger, Milne found his offensive stride in 2021-22 as he put together a breakout campaign in which he recorded 81 points over 68 contests with the Winnipeg ICE, marking a 48-point uptick from his previous career best. A 2002-born native of Abbotsford, B.C., Milne was chosen by Minnesota in the third round of this summer’s NHL Draft.

Pavel Novak

A deceptive right-wing who excels on the man advantage, the Czech import has been an offensive force over his two seasons with the Kelowna Rockets underscored by the 2021-22 campaign in which he finished second in team scoring with 72 points in 62 outings, helping him to earn a spot on the WHL’s B.C. Division Second All-Star Team. Novak, 20, was chosen by the Wild in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL Draft and signed his first contract with the club in May.

Ryan O’Rourke

A throwback-style defender, O’Rourke is at his best in his own zone when shutting down opponents, but that is not to ignore his evolving offensive game that elevated last season with a career high of 46 points coming in 51 outings with the Soo Greyhounds. In the end, that performance helped O’Rourke to be named to the OHL’s First All-Star Team. Chosen 20th overall in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection, O’Rourke has spent three seasons with the Soo – including the past two as captain – in which he has racked up 105 points in 167 career contests. A 20-year-old native of Bowmanville, Ont., O’Rourke is a natural leader who has earned several opportunities with Hockey Canada’s Program of Excellence, including a stint at this summer’s World Juniors. A second-round selection by Minnesota in the 2020 NHL Draft, O’Rourke inked his entry-level contract with the club last May.

Servac Petrovsky

Making an immediate mark in his first season with the Owen Sound Attack, the Slovak-born right-wing grabbed hold of the team’s scoring reins as he closed out the campaign third in team scoring with 54 points in 65 outings. The scouting community took notice as the 18-year-old was later chosen by the Wild in the sixth round of this summer’s NHL Draft.

Josh Pillar

Splitting last season between the Kamloops Blazers and Saskatoon Blades, Pillar made 46 appearances and impressed with 37 points, using his quick foot speed to manufacture offensive opportunities. A 20-year-old product of Warman, Sask., the talented right-wing was selected by Minnesota 127th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft.

David Spacek

Putting together a dominant first season on North American ice, the Czech import shined in 57 appearances with the Sherbrooke Phoenix that saw him lead all club defencemen with 50 points. In the end, the 19-year-old was presented with the Raymond Lagace Trophy as the QMJHL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year and was also named to the league’s All-Rookie Team. The son of former NHLer Jaroslav Spacek, the younger was chosen by the Wild in the fifth round of this summer’s NHL Draft.