CHL Prospect Pipeline: Florida Panthers

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2021-22, who were born in 2001 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club.

Marek Alscher

Bringing a sound defensive game to the back end, the Czech import made a quick transition to the North American game last season with the Portland Winterhawks where through 61 appearances he flashed his offensive upside to the tune of seven goals and nine assists. That showcasing helped the 18-year-old rearguard to hear his name called by Florida in the third round of this summer’s NHL Draft.

Liam Arnsby

A solid two-way centre who pressures opponents, the 18-year-old native of Ajax, Ont., is also a natural leader who assumed the captaincy last season with the North Bay Battalion. On the ice, Arnsby also backed up his play offensively with solid secondary scoring that resulted in 26 points through 46 outings. Chosen ninth overall in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection, Arnsby has also spent time on the national stage as he joined Canada White at the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. Arnsby was picked by the Panthers late in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Josh Davies

An aggressive centre in all areas of the ice, Davies showed a developing offensive game last season with the Swift Current Broncos as through 64 appearances he proved to be a reliable secondary option in registering 16 goals with 20 assists. An 18-year-old product of Airdrie, Alta., Davies has also seen success at the national level as he helped Canada to a gold-medal win at the 2021 Under-18 World Championship. Davies was picked by the Panthers in the sixth round of this summer’s NHL Draft.

Mack Guzda

Splitting the past season between the Owen Sound Attack and Barrie Colts, the overage netminder put himself on the radar of talent evaluators in coming away with 25 victories in 41 appearances, coupled with an impressive .915 save percentage and 2.68 goals-against average. The result was that the Tennessee native landed an entry-level contract with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent. The coming season will see Guzda continue to build his game with Florida’s minor-league affiliate in Charlotte.

Braden Hache

A big-time blue-liner who is a steady presence in his own zone, Hache has emerged as a reliable rearguard over two seasons with the Kingston Frontenacs. Making 55 appearances with the club last season, the 19-year-old Newmarket, Ont., native also chipped in with the occasional offense as he recorded two goals with three assists. Hache was selected by the Panthers in the seventh round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Evan Nause

A smooth-skating defenceman, Nause excels at creating breakouts from the back end as evidenced by the 2021-22 campaign in which he led all Quebec Remparts rearguards with 46 points in 59 outings. A 19-year-old native of White Rock, B.C., Nause’s play has also helped him to earn time on the national spotlight including a five-game showing as captain of Canada Red at the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. A second-round selection by Florida in the 2021 NHL Draft, Nause inked his entry-level contract with the club in July.

Justin Sourdif

Splitting time last season between the Vancouver Giants and Edmonton Oil Kings, the busy year saw the budding centre collect 71 points in 52 outings. Sourdif then added another 14 points in 19 playoff appearances to help the Oil Kings claim the Ed Chynoweth Cup and later compete for the Memorial Cup. The third-overall selection from the 2017 WHL Draft, Sourdif’s time in the junior ranks has counted 199 career contests in which he has registered 205 points. A physical force up front who puts himself into opportune scoring positions, the 20-year-old native of Surrey, B.C., was chosen by the Panthers in the third round of the 2020 NHL Draft, while the coming campaign will see him continue his career in the minor-pro ranks.

Nathan Staios

The reigning CHL Defenceman of the Year, Staios put together a dominant season with the Hamilton Bulldogs that witnessed him lead all OHL defencemen with 66 points in 59 contests. In the end, Staios helped his squad claim the J. Ross Robertson Cup and later compete for the Memorial Cup. In fact, Staios’ season was so impressive that the 2001-born native of Oakville, Ont., landed an entry-level contract with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent. The coming season will see him launch his pro career with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers.