CHL Prospect Pipeline: Edmonton Oilers

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2021-22, who were born in 2001 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club.

Xavier Bourgault

A dynamic right-wing who excels at finding scoring space, Bourgault reached new offensive heights with the Shawinigan Cataractes last season where through 43 appearances he finished second in team scoring with 75 points and ultimately helped the club raise the President Cup. A 19-year-old native of L’Islet, Que., Bourgault has also earned international opportunities including a five-game showing with Canada White at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. Selected 22nd by the Oilers in the 2021 NHL Draft, the coming campaign will see Bourgault join the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors.

Jake Chiasson



A secondary scoring option, Chiasson has spent part of four seasons with the Brandon Wheat Kings following his 15th overall selection in the 2018 WHL Draft. Although limited to 20 appearances last season, the 19-year-old Abbotsford, B.C., native continued to show flashes of an offensive touch as he posted 18 points in 20 appearances. The budding right-wing was chosen by the Oilers in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Matvey Petrov

A gifted goal scorer, Petrov put his stamp on the North Bay Battalion offensively last season where through 63 appearances the budding left-wing finished second in team scoring with 90 points, marking an impressive initial campaign in the North American environment. A 2021 sixth-round selection by Edmonton, the coming season will see the 19-year-old import head to the minor-pro level.

Reid Schaefer



A big-bodied right-wing who plays a power forward game, Schaefer saw an offensive breakout with the Seattle Thunderbirds last season as through 66 outings he finished fifth in team scoring with 58 points. Showing plenty of promise, the 18-year-old native of Spruce Grove, Alta., was chosen by the Oilers with the final selection of the first round in this summer’s NHL Draft.

Ty Tullio

A high-motor right-wing who is a reliable player on both sides of the puck, Tullio showed plenty of offensive spark over three seasons with the Oshawa Generals following his opening-round selection in the 2018 OHL Priority Selection. In all, Tullio’s time was underscored by 2021-22 when he paced the squad with 86 points in 65 outings. A 20-year-old native of Lakeshore, Ont., Tullio has also represented his country internationally including a five-game stint with Canada Black at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. A 2020 fifth-round selection by Edmonton, the coming season will see Tullio continue his development in the minor-pro ranks.

Maximus Wanner

A raw-skill defender who brings plenty of mobility to the back end, Wanner has continued to show offensive upside over his time with the Moose Jaw Warriors, with this past season seeing him put up 23 points across 55 appearances. A 19-year-old native of Estevan, Sask., Wanner was selected by the Oilers late in the 2021 NHL Draft.