CHL Prospect Pipeline: Detroit Red Wings

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2021-22, who were born in 2001 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club.

Jan Bednar

A hulking presence between the pipes, the Czech import is an athletic netminder who covers much of the net given his large frame. Making 47 appearances last season with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, Bednar found the win column on 28 occasions coupled with a 2.72 goals-against average and .912 save percentage, helping him to earn a spot on the QMJHL Second All-Star Team. Bednar, 19, was chosen by the Red Wings in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Sebastian Cossa

Chosen by the Red Wings in the opening round of the 2021 NHL Draft, Cossa is a modern goaltender who excels at using his massive size to turn aside the opposition. That was witnessed last season with the Edmonton Oil Kings as he put together a 33-9-2-1 showing through 46 appearances. In all, Cossa was recognized as part of the WHL’s Central Division First All-Star Team as part of a season where he helped his club claim the Ed Chynoweth Cup. A 19-year-old product of Fort McMurray, Ont., Cossa has also represented the Great White North on several occasions including this summer’s World Juniors. Cossa and the Red Wings came to terms on an entry-level contract last August.

Cross Hanas

A creative puck-handler, Hanas capitalizes by deftly finding his linemates in scoring position as shown last season with the Portland Winterhawks where he pushed the pace offensively with a team-leading 86 points coming in 63 appearances and was later named to the WHL’s U.S. Division First All-Star Team. A 20-year-old Texas native, the talented right-wing is expected to join the pro ranks next season with the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins. Hanas was chosen by the Red Wings in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Amadeus Lombardi

Bringing a game built on speed and skill, Lombardi put together an impressive first season with the Flint Firebirds in 2021-22 as he ranked second in team scoring with 59 points in 67 outings. A 19-year-old native of Aurora, Ont., the talented centre heard his name called by the Red Wings in the fourth round of this summer’s NHL Draft.

Tnias Mathurin

A budding blue-liner, Mathurin debuted with the North Bay Battalion in 2021-22 and put together a solid first season that saw him register 15 points in 44 contests. An 18-year-old native of Ajax, Ont., Mathurin was chosen by the Red Wings in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Oscar Plandowski

An all-situations defender, Plandowski can be entrusted at both even strength and on special teams, while he also owns a developing offensive game that last season saw the 19-year-old Halifax native register 17 points in 64 outings with the Charlottetown Islanders. The 2021 fifth-round selection by Detroit will join the Drummondville Voltigeurs for the coming campaign.

Pasquale Zito

Playing with plenty of poise, Zito made impressive strides with the Windsor Spitfires last season, playing in a secondary scoring role that saw him produce 42 points in 49 outings. Set to join the Niagara IceDogs for the coming campaign, the talented 19-year-old centre is expected to take on a greater scoring role. An Ottawa native, Zito heard his name called by the Red Wings in the sixth round of the 2021 NHL Draft.