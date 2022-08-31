CHL Prospect Pipeline: Dallas Stars

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2021-22, who were born in 2001 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club.

Francesco Arcuri

A high-IQ left-wing, Arcuri found his offensive footing with the Kingston Frontenacs last season where he exploded to a 74-point finish that ranked fifth in team scoring. A 19-year-old native of Woodbridge, Ont., Arcuri looks like a savvy selection by the Stars late in the 2021 NHL Draft as they called upon him 175th overall.

Mavrik Bourque

A dynamic playmaker, Bourque put together a phenomenal 2021-22 campaign with the Shawinigan Cataractes where despite being limited to 31 appearances he racked up 68 points before adding another nine goals and 16 assists in the postseason to help his squad claim the President Cup in addition to the Guy Lafleur Trophy as playoff MVP and later a spot on the Memorial Cup All-Star Team. The third-overall selection from the 2018 QMJHL Entry Draft, Bourque’s four seasons in juniors – including the past two as captain – have witnessed him register 236 points. A 20-year-old native of Plessisville, Que., the talented centre has also represented his country internationally including a five-game showing with Canada White at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. A late first-round selection by Dallas in the 2020 NHL Draft, the coming season will see Bourque join the pro ranks, leaning on a previous six-game trial with the AHL’s Texas Stars.

Artem Grushnikov

A solid supporting defenceman, the Russian rearguard uses his size and stick skills to win puck battles and shut down the opposition. Making 56 appearances with the Hamilton Bulldogs last season, the budding import also showed flashes of an offensive touch as he notched five goals and seven assists and was a key cog in the club raising the J. Ross Robertson Cup. Grushnikov, 19, was selected by the Stars in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft and inked his entry-level contract last October.

Jacob Holmes

A strong skater from the back end, Holmes also plays with a scoring touch where across 63 appearances last season split between the Soo Greyhounds and Sudbury Wolves the talented 19-year-old racked up seven goals and 27 assists. A native of Alliston, Ont., Holmes has also represented his country internationally, doing so as part of Canada Red at the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. Holmes was selected 143rd overall by the Stars in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Wyatt Johnston

A tenacious skater, Johnston’s playing style allows him to find scoring opportunities, one that reflected on the scoresheet last season as the Toronto native put together a dominant campaign that saw him pace all CHL skaters with 124 points in 68 appearances. That impressive play continued in the postseason as Johnston led all OHLers with 41 points in 25 games. In all, the season saw the budding centre recognized with the Red Tilson Trophy as the OHL’s Most Outstanding Player, in addition to a spot on the league’s First All-Star Team. Chosen sixth overall by the Windsor Spitfires in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection, Johnston has also flashed his offensive skill set on the international stage underscored by a gold-medal win with Team Canada at the 2021 Under-18 World Championship. Johnston, 19, was selected by the Stars 23rd overall in the 2021 NHL Draft, then signed his first contract last September.

Christian Kyrou

An undersized defender who excels given his offensive style, Kyrou was a force in 2021-22 as in 68 appearances with the Erie Otters he finished fourth in scoring among all OHL blue-liners with 60 points counting 18 goals and 42 assists. An 18-year-old native of Komoka, Ont., Kyrou is the younger brother of St. Louis Blues forward and Sarnia Sting graduate Jordan Kyrou. The younger was selected by the Stars in the second round of this summer’s NHL Draft.

Remi Poirier

Making 37 appearances with the Gatineau Olympiques last season, the overage netminder impressed in finding the win column 22 times coupled with a 2.48 goals-against average and .907 save percentage. Selected by the Stars in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Draft, Poirier inked his first contract in March. The coming campaign will see the Granby, Que., native join the pro ranks with the AHL’s Texas Stars.

Conner Roulette

Owning exceptional on-ice vision, Roulette excels at finding his linemates in scoring opportunities. That showed on the scoresheet last season with the Seattle Thunderbirds as the talented left-wing eclipsed point-per-game production in coming up with 24 goals and 42 assists across 65 contests. The 19-year-old Winnipeg native was also impressive at the 2021 Under-18 World Championship as he put up five points in seven games to help Canada to a gold-medal finish. Roulette was chosen by the Stars in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Matthew Seminoff

A competitive right-wing who brings a fearless playing style, the 18-year-old Coquitlam, B.C., product puts himself into scoring positions and did so this past season with the Kamloops Blazers, providing solid secondary scoring support to the tune of 57 points in 64 games. That was enough promise for the Stars’ talent evaluators as the club ultimately called upon Seminoff in the sixth round of this summer’s NHL Draft.

Logan Stankoven

Playing an unrelenting north-south game, Stankoven excels offensively despite his smaller stature as seen this past season with the Kamloops Blazers when he was one of just four WHL skaters to eclipse the 100-point plateau. That productivity then continued into the postseason as the 19-year-old hometown product was tops among all WHLers with 31 points in 17 outings. By year’s end, Stankoven was recognized as the CHL’s Player of the Year. The fifth-overall pick from the 2018 WHL Draft, Stankoven’s time with the Blazers has witnessed him record 163 points in 131 outings, while the coming campaign will see the budding centre presented with the opportunity to hoist the Memorial Cup with Kamloops playing as host. A leader both on and off the ice, Stankoven has also represented Canada on several occasions, including this summer’s rendition of the World Juniors. Selected 47th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft, Stankoven landed his entry-level contract with the Stars last September.

Antonio Stranges

A deceptive skater, Stranges owns all the qualities to be a dynamic offensive presence, putting those on display last season with the London Knights where through 60 appearances he broke out with 31 goals and 53 assists to finish second in team scoring. A 20-year-old Michigan native, the talented left-wing was chosen by the Stars in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Draft and will join the minor-pro ranks next season.

Gavin White

A creative, mobile blue-liner, White was an offensive force with the Hamilton Bulldogs last season as he ultimately finished second in scoring among defencemen with 56 points in 66 games and helped the club the claim the J. Ross Robertson Cup. A 19-year-old native of Brockville, Ont., White was selected by Dallas in the fourth round of this summer’s NHL Draft.