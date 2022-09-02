Canadian Hockey League launches 2022-23 preseason on CHL TV

With the 2022-23 season around the corner, the Canadian Hockey League today announced that more than 25 preseason games will be available as ‘freeviews’ via CHL TV.

Covering games across the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the schedule includes three showings of the Regina Pats headlined by 2023 NHL Draft favourite Connor Bedard, a 2021-22 WHL Eastern Conference First Team All-Star whose two seasons in the junior circuit have witnessed him record 63 goals and 65 assists in only 77 outings.

The Pats begin the upcoming exhibition slate in a home-and-home series against the rival Prince Albert Raiders, with the two contests set for September 9 and 10. Fans can also tune in on September 15 as Bedard and the Pats host the Winnipeg ICE, last year’s recipient of the Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy after the club finished with the WHL’s top regular-season record counting a franchise-best 107 points.

Other marquee matchups include the defending J. Ross Robertson Cup champion Hamilton Bulldogs opening exhibition action September 22 on the road against the Niagara IceDogs. The Bulldogs will then close out their preseason schedule two nights later in Oshawa as they take on the Generals headlined by 17-year-old centre Calum Ritchie, a projected early first-round selection in the upcoming NHL Draft.

From the QMJHL, fans can tune in September 18 as the defending Memorial Cup champion Saint John Sea Dogs head north to take on the Acadie-Bathurst Titan. Meanwhile, fans will also be treated to inter-league action September 10 when the OHL’s Ottawa 67’s face off against the neighbouring Gatineau Olympiques. Lastly, the defending President Cup champion Shawinigan Cataractes also highlight the QMJHL preseason schedule as they host the Baie-Comeau Drakkar on September 9.

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s 3 Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.

Any additions to the preseason freeview schedule will be announced at a later date. The 2022-23 Canadian Hockey League regular season begins September 22.

2022-23 CHL TV Preseason Broadcast Schedule

Sun., Sept. 4 – Niagara IceDogs vs. Kitchener Rangers – 2 p.m. ET

Fri., Sept. 9 – Baie-Comeau Drakkar vs. Shawinigan Cataractes – 6 p.m. ET

Fri., Sept. 9 – Swift Current Broncos vs. Moose Jaw Warriors – 7 p.m. MT

Fri., Sept. 9 – Regina Pats vs. Prince Albert Raiders – 7 p.m. MT

Sat., Sept. 10 – Val-d’Or Foreurs vs. Sherbrooke Phoenix – 4 p.m. ET

Sat., Sept. 10 – Ottawa 67’s vs. Gatineau Olympiques – 7 p.m. ET

Sat., Sept. 10 – Kitchener Rangers vs. Barrie Colts – 7:30 p.m. ET

Sat., Sept. 10 – Prince Albert Raiders vs. Regina Pats – 7 p.m. MT

Sun., Sept. 11 – Halifax Mooseheads vs. Cape Breton Eagles – 3 p.m. AT

Sun., Sept. 11 – Baie-Comeau Drakkar vs. Chicoutimi Sagueneens – 4 p.m. ET

Sun., Sept. 11 – Rouyn-Noranda Huskies vs. Drummondville Voltigeurs – 7 p.m. ET

Tues., Sept. 13 – Victoria Royals vs. Kelowna Rockets – 7:05 p.m. PT

Thurs., Sept. 15 – Winnipeg ICE vs. Regina Pats – 7 p.m. MT

Fri., Sept. 16 – Gatineau Olympiques vs. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada – 7 p.m. ET

Fri., Sept. 16 – Val-d’Or Foreurs vs. Rouyn-Noranda Huskies – 7 p.m. ET

Fri., Sept. 16 – Vancouver Giants vs. Kelowna Rockets – 7:05 p.m. PT

Fri., Sept. 16 – Brandon Wheat Kings vs. Moose Jaw Warriors – 7 p.m. MT

Fri., Sept. 16 – Saskatoon Blades vs. Prince Albert Raiders – 7 p.m. MT

Sun., Sept. 18 – Rouyn-Noranda Huskies vs. Val-d’Or Foreurs – 3 p.m. ET

Sun., Sept. 18 – Saint John Sea Dogs vs. Acadie-Bathurst Titan – 4 p.m. AT

Tues., Sept. 20 – North Bay Battalion vs. Owen Sound Attack – 7 p.m. ET

Tues., Sept. 20 – Barrie Colts vs. Sudbury Wolves – 7:05 p.m. ET

Thurs., Sept. 22 – Hamilton Bulldogs vs. Niagara IceDogs – 7 p.m. ET

Fri., Sept. 23 – Erie Otters vs. London Knights – 7 p.m. ET

Fri., Sept. 23 – Mississauga Steelheads vs. Guelph Storm – 7:30 p.m. ET

Sat., Sept. 24 – Mississauga Steelheads vs. Kitchener Rangers – 4 p.m. ET

Sat., Sept. 24 – Hamilton Bulldogs vs. Oshawa Generals – 7:05 p.m. ET