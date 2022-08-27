CHL Prospect Pipeline: Carolina Hurricanes

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2021-22, who were born in 2001 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club.

Patrik Hamrla

Following his second-round selection in the 2021 CHL Import Draft, the 19-year-old Czech native debuted with the Rimouski Oceanic this past season where through 40 appearances he impressed in coming up with a winning record alongside a 2.94 goals-against average and .885 save percentage. Hamrla was chosen by the Hurricanes in the third round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Bryce Montgomery

An exceptional skater for his size, the London Knights rearguard is an imposing presence on the back end who plays with plenty of poise. Last season, the 19-year-old Maryland native made 49 appearances with the Knights, collecting one goal and four assists. Montgomery was chosen by the Hurricanes in the sixth round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Robert Orr

Playing with relentless speed, Orr alludes defenders to find the scoresheet as evidenced by last season where in 63 contests with the Halifax Mooseheads he finished with a career high of 44 points counting 21 goals and 23 assists, all coming on the heels of the 2020-21 campaign in which he led all QMJHL rookies with 32 points. An 18-year-old native of Beaconsfield, Que., the talented right-wing heard his name called by the Hurricanes 136th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Justin Robidas

A noted sniper who is particularly proficient on the man advantage, the 19-year-old centre realized his offensive potential in 2021-22 where in addition to serving as a first-year captain he finished second in Val-d’Or Foreurs scoring with 82 points counting 30 goals and 52 assists coming in 68 appearances. The second-overall selection from the 2019 QMJHL Entry Draft, Robidas has had plenty of success in the junior circuit where over 160 career contests he has registered north of a point per game. Robidas was selected by the Hurricanes in the fifth round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Ronan Seeley

A new-era defenceman who plays with high confidence and offensive awareness, the 2002-born native of Olds, Alta., has a breakout campaign with the Everett Silvertips in 2021-22 where in 52 outings he impressed with 11 goals and 33 assists for 44 points, helping him to earn a spot on the WHL’s U.S. Division Second All-Star Team in addition to a role with Team Canada at the offseason World Juniors. The 20th overall selection from the 2017 WHL Draft, Seeley has shined over his time in the junior circuit to the tune of 102 points in 109 career contests. A late-round selection from the 2020 NHL Draft, Seeley is expected to turn pro in the coming season with the Hurricanes’ top minor-league affiliate.