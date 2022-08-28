CHL Prospect Pipeline: Chicago Blackhawks

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2021-22, who were born in 2001 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club.

Nolan Allan

Bringing size and skating ability to the back end, Allan made impressive strides in his offensive game in 2021-22, exploding to a career high of 41 points in 65 outings that ranked second best among Prince Albert Raiders rearguards. The third-overall pick from the 2018 WHL Draft, Allan has spent part of four seasons with the Raiders, while the native of Davidson, Sask., has also been called upon frequently by the national program, most recently joining Team Canada at the 2021 Under-18 World Championship where he helped the squad claim the gold medal. Chicago’s first-round selection from the 2021 NHL Draft, the 19-year-old inked his entry-level contract with the Blackhawks last September.

Louis Crevier

A hulking presence on the blue line, the overage Quebec Remparts defenceman plays an imposing game mixed with an intriguing offensive skill set that helped the hometown product to a 36-point finish this past season. A late-round selection from the 2020 NHL Draft, Crevier will join the Blackhawks’ farm club for the coming season.

Colton Dach



The brother of former Blackhawks skater Kirby Dach, the younger is a promising pivot with the Kelowna Rockets who heard his name called by Chicago in the second round of the 2021 class. Joining the Rockets in 2021-22, Dach made an impressive climb up the offensive ladder, exploding to a team-leading 79-point finish that marked a 59-point uptick from the prior shortened campaign. In the end, Dach was recognized as part of the WHL’s B.C. Division First All-Star Team. A 19-year-old native of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., Dach inked his entry-level contract with the Blackhawks last October.

Gavin Hayes

Bringing a keen ability to create offensive magic, the 18-year-old Michigan native put together a successful first season with the Flint Firebirds that saw him fill a secondary scoring role as he ultimately finished fourth among the Firebirds with 49 points in 65 outings. Originally chosen in the opening round of the 2020 OHL Priority Selection, the talented centre again heard his name called early on draft day, this time by the Blackhawks in the third round of the 2022 class.

Kevin Korchinski

A dynamic skater from the back end, Korchinski uses his elite skill set to create offensive opportunities as he showed last season with the Seattle Thunderbirds where through 67 outings he pushed the pace with 65 points including 61 helpers to stand out among all WHL rearguards and ultimately earn a spot as part of the league’s U.S. Division Second All-Star Team. The 10th overall selection from the 2019 WHL Draft, Korchinski was once again an early pick on draft day when he went seventh overall to the Blackhawks in 2022. The 18-year-old Saskatoon native then signed his first contract with the club in the ensuing weeks.

Paul Ludwinski

Playing with speed and agility, the Kingston Frontenacs centre brings a high-motor game that helps him to find the scoresheet. Suiting up in 67 appearances last season, the 18-year-old Pickering, Ont., native offered up solid secondary scoring support with 16 goals and 27 assists, marking a successful first campaign following his fifth-overall selection in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection. Ludwinski was chosen by the Blackhawks in the second round of this summer’s NHL Draft.

Jalen Luypen



A late-round gem from the 2021 NHL Draft, the skilled left-wing took a big step offensively with the Edmonton Oil Kings this past season in approaching point-per-game production with 29 goals and 35 assists in 66 appearances before helping his club raise the Ed Chynoweth Cup, then later competing for the Memorial Cup. It has been a busy offseason for the 20-year-old Kelowna, B.C., native, who landed his entry-level contract with the Blackhawks and shifted to the Tri-City Americans.

Ethan Del Mastro

Talent evaluators are intrigued by Del Mastro’s tantalizing mix of size and skill as the big-time blue-liner truly excels as the offensive side of the game. Taking on the captaincy of the Mississauga Steelheads last season, the 12th overall pick from the 2019 OHL Priority Selection backed it up on the scoresheet as he led all team rearguards with 48 points in 68 appearances. A 19-year-old native of Freelton, Ont., Del Mastro has also been a frequent participant with Hockey Canada’s Program of Excellence, including the most recent rendition of the World Juniors. Del Mastro was chosen by the Blackhawks in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Samuel Savoie

An intimidate presence who excels at the physical game despite his smaller frame, the 18-year-old Gatineau Olympiques left winger made solid offensive strides last season where through 64 appearances he registered 18 goals with 15 assists. The fourth-overall selection from the 2020 QMJHL Entry Draft, the Moncton, N.B., native was later picked by the Blackhawks in the third round of this summer’s NHL Draft.