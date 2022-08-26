CHL Prospect Pipeline: Calgary Flames

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2021-22, who were born in 2001 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club.

Jack Beck

A dynamic playmaker who plays with plenty of pace, the Ottawa 67’s left winger made solid strides in his second season in the junior circuit, accelerating to 44 points despite being limited to 36 games. A 2003-born native of Richmond Hill, Ont., Beck has also flashed his potential on the international stage, most recently as part of Canada White at the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. Beck was selected by the Flames in the sixth round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Parker Bell

A reliable skater at both ends of the ice, the budding left-wing made impressive progress in his offensive game this past season with the Tri-City Americans as he climbed to second in team scoring with 49 points in 64 games. An 18-year-old native of Campbell River, B.C., Bell was chosen by the Flames in the fifth round of this summer’s NHL Draft.

Lucas Ciona

A sizable left-wing, Ciona brings no shortage of desirable attributes to help a team win as he showed last season with the Seattle Thunderbirds. Demonstrating marked improvement each season, the 2021-22 campaign saw Ciona impress with 35 points in 53 outings before adding another 14 points in 24 playoff contests. A 19-year-old Edmonton native, Ciona heard his name called by the Flames in the sixth round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Cole Huckins

A big body with an intriguing offensive skill set, Huckins proved to be a reliable left-wing over three seasons with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, coming up with 96 points in just 138 career contests following his 16th overall selection in the 2019 QMJHL Entry Draft. Set to join the Sherbrooke Phoenix for the coming campaign, Huckins will look to continue to add more layers to his game. A 19-year-old native of Fredericton, N.B., Huckins was selected by the Flames in the third round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Cole Jordan

A big-time blue-liner with the Moose Jaw Warriors who skates well for his size, Jordan possesses an intriguing toolkit that helps keep forecheckers honest. Furthermore, the 19-year-old Brandon, Man., product continues to round out the offensive side of his game where despite being limited to 36 appearances last season he posted two goals and nine assists. The Flames selected Jordan in the fifth round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Rory Kerins

Despite his smaller stature, the Soo Greyhounds centre has a knack for finding scoring position. That was no more apparent than last season when the 20-year-old Caledon, Ont., native saw a big offensive payout as he exploded to a career high of 118 points that ranked second best in the OHL. A sixth-round selection from the 2020 NHL Draft, Kerins also saw a five-game trial run in the minor-pro playoffs last season and is expected to join those ranks full time for the coming campaign with the newly formed Calgary Wranglers.

Yan Kuznetsov

Bringing desirable pro size, Kuznetsov is a physical force on the back end who uses his incredible reach to shut down the opposition. In all, the 20-year-old Russian import made 25 appearances with the Saint John Sea Dogs last season, putting up 13 points along the way and ultimately helping the club raise CHL supremacy, while he was also later named to the Memorial Cup All-Star Team. A second-round selection from the 2020 NHL Draft, Kuznetsov is expected to turn pro next season with the Flames’ farm club.

Jeremie Poirier

A modern defenceman who oozes offensive creativity, Poirier has shined over four seasons with the Saint John Sea Dogs including the most recent campaign that saw him score a career high of 57 points in 67 outings before helping his club hoist the Memorial Cup for the second time in franchise history. Originally chosen with the eighth pick in the 2018 QMJHL Entry Draft, Poirier’s time in Saint John has totaled 225 career contests in which he has recorded 51 goals with 117 assists. The 20-year-old native of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que., has also represented his country on the national stage, including a five-game stint with Canada White at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge that saw him lead all tournament defencemen with six points. A 2020 third-round selection by the Flames, Poirier will turn pro next season with the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers.

Cameron Whynot

An all-situations defender, Whynot has proven to be a reliable rearguard over his three seasons with the Halifax Mooseheads including the most recent campaign that saw him record 17 points in 45 appearances. Hailing from nearby Kentville, N.S., Whynot has also earned opportunities to represent his country internationally including the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge as part of Canada Black. Whynot, 19, was selected by the Flames in the third round of the 2021 NHL Draft.