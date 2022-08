The Dallas Stars have signed Kingston Frontenacs forward Francesco Arcuri to a three-year entry-level contract.

Arcuri set career highs in 2021-22 in goals (34), assists (40) and points (74) leading the Frontenacs with 6 game-winning-goals.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound native of Woodbridge, Ontario was originally selected by Kingston in the second round (27th overall) in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection. Arcuri was selected 175th overall by the Dallas Stars 2021.