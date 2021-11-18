CHL on CBC Gem | 3 Reasons to Watch – Titan vs. Wildcats

Your Friday night plans are set.

Available via the free CBC Gem streaming service, fans across Canada can tune in as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan visit the Moncton Wildcats in what promises to be a spirited affair, with puck drop set for 7 p.m. Atlantic time.

To get you ready, here are three reasons why this QMJHL showdown is must-see TV:

Lapierre boosts Titan

Fresh off a return from the American capital, talented centre Hendrix Lapierre already has three helpers to his name in his two appearances since making his way back from the NHL. A first-round pick by the Washington Capitals in the 2020 NHL Draft, Lapierre began the year in D.C. where he had the opportunity to share the ice with childhood idol Alex Ovechkin, totaling six showings highlighted by his first goal coming in his NHL debut. Returned to the junior ranks for further seasoning, Lapierre was in the lineup Saturday versus Shawinigan where he picked up a pair of assists, twice setting up linemate and Seattle Kraken draftee Jacob Melanson en route to a 6-4 victory and first-star honours. Lapierre was then back at it again the next night as he notched another assist, this time coming against the Chicoutimi Sagueneens, his former squad. Chosen atop the 2018 QMJHL Entry Draft, Lapierre ultimately spent part of three seasons in Chicoutimi in which he amassed 93 points over 88 career contests, underscored by a 45-point freshman campaign where he was later presented with the Michel Bergeron Trophy as the QMJHL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year. Lapierre now looks to bring that sort of offensive flair to the Titan.

Guess who's back, back again

Lappy's back, tell a friend 🎶 Hendrix Lapierre est de retour 😎 pic.twitter.com/ClNgVM7aX6 — Titan d'Acadie-Bathurst (@ABTitan) November 10, 2021

Kidney in scoring chase

Beyond Lapierre and the aforementioned Melanson, the Titan are loaded with NHL drafted talent, a group that also includes Montreal Canadiens prospect Riley Kidney. Through 18 appearances this season, Kidney has amassed 12 goals and 15 assists for 27 points, good for top spot in team scoring and just three points shy of the league lead. A second-round selection by the Canadiens in last summer’s NHL Draft, the budding centre has continued to flash his offensive upside this season, having been held off the scoresheet on just three occasions while also putting up nine multi-point efforts. Kidney is also riding a five-game point streak in which he has collected 10 points counting five goals and five assists. Meanwhile, other names to circle on the Titan roster include Calgary Flames draft pick and fellow forward Cole Huckins, a hulking centre who is approaching point-per-game production in his third season with the club, as well as Czech-born netminder Jan Bednar, a prospect of the Detroit Red Wings who continues to make solid strides in his second season on North American ice. Chosen by Acadie-Bathurst second overall in the 2020 CHL Import Draft, Bednar made a dozen appearances a year ago while this season has seen him assume the top-job duties in the crease where through 13 showings he has impressed with a .905 save percentage and 3.21 goals-against average.

Congratulations to @kidney_riley on playing his 100th career game last night in Saint John! Félicitations à Riley Kidney qui a joué son 100ème match en carrière hier soir à Saint John! pic.twitter.com/yzDbL4TMPD — Titan d'Acadie-Bathurst (@ABTitan) October 21, 2021

Bright future in Moncton

One of three QMJHL clubs with a league-leading four players recognized by Central Scouting as Players to Watch ahead of the upcoming NHL Draft, for Moncton that list is headlined by right-wing Maxim Barbashev, the younger brother of Wildcats graduate and St. Louis Blues forward Ivan Barbashev. Chosen by Moncton in the opening round of the 2020 CHL Import Draft, the younger made an early impression with his new club a year ago when he put up 10 points in as many games before adding another two goals through six playoff appearances. Through the early goings of 2021-22, the Russian-born forward has continued where he left off in notching four goals and seven assists for 11 points through 14 contests, production outpaced by just five first-year eligibles league wide. Graded a ‘C’ by Central Scouting – meaning Barbashev should expect to hear his name called in the back half of the 2022 NHL Draft – other members of the Wildcats receiving the same grade include left-wing Yoan Loshing, centre Jonas Taibel, and goaltender Vincent Filion.