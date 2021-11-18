CHL Stats Snapshot – Top Scoring Defencemen

Offering a glimpse of the top performers from coast to coast, CHL Stats Snapshot continues with a look at the league’s top scoring defencemen, where through two months of play nine rearguards have recorded 17 or more points:

Miguel Tourigny (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada) – 25 points in 17 games



The CHL leader in offense from the back end, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada veteran blue-liner Miguel Tourigny has dazzled across 17 showings in collecting 25 points counting 12 goals and 13 assists, placing him 10th in QMJHL scoring. On the season, Tourigny has notched seven multi-point performances underscored by a three-goal, one-assist effort coming in a 7-6 overtime thriller versus Drummondville earlier this month. In all, Tourigny already sits just 11 points shy of his career best set one year ago, a performance that then helped him to earn a camp invite with the Anaheim Ducks. Originally chosen by Blainville-Boisbriand in the second round of the 2018 QMJHL Entry Draft, Tourigny has made 139 career appearances with the club in which he has registered 103 points.

Veteran blueliner Miguel Tourigny is ready to lead the young @ArmadaBLB squad towards another successful season. #Our18 | #UnitedAgain — QMJHL (@QMJHL) September 24, 2021

Benjamin Zloty (Winnipeg ICE) – 21 points in 18 games



Helping power the offensive machine of the Winnipeg ICE, it starts from the blue line where 2002-born rearguard Benjamin Zloty has been dominant in scoring north of a point per game. Through 18 appearances, the Calgary native has two goals with 19 assists highlighted by three different nights where he has finished with a trio of points. Originally chosen by the ICE in the 2017 WHL Draft, Zloty made his debut with the club the following season, while he now sits just six points shy of his career-best 27 points from 2019-20.

Zloty gets on the board with this one 👀🚨 pic.twitter.com/ucfloGpXZx — Winnipeg ICE (@WHLWpgICE) November 7, 2021

Lukas Cormier (Charlottetown Islanders) – 20 points in 18 games



Among the most talented blue-liners in the circuit, Vegas Golden Knights draftee Lukas Cormier of the Charlottetown Islanders is always a name circled by the opposition. Wrapping up 2020-21 with 54 points in just 39 games, Cormier led all league rearguards in point production and for his efforts was ultimately presented with the Emile Bouchard Trophy as the QMJHL Defenceman of the Year. The 19-year-old has only continued that dynamic play into the new campaign where he has collected 20 points counting eight goals and 12 assists through 18 showings, highlighted by a seven-game point streak in October in which he totaled six goals and six assists. The fourth-overall selection from the 2018 QMJHL Entry Draft, Cormier has amassed 146 points through 164 career contests with Charlottetown.

HIGHLIGHT | Simoneau springs Cormier through the middle for a shorthanded goal. pic.twitter.com/L5ZfxqeDfx — Charlottetown Islanders (@IslandersHKY) November 14, 2021

David Spacek (Sherbrooke Phoenix) – 19 points in 16 games



Skating in his first season with the Sherbrooke Phoenix, 2003-born defenceman David Spacek has made a positive early impression, already with 19 points counting five goals and 14 assists through 16 showings. Picking up at least one point in 10 of his past 11 appearances, that stretch includes three occasions where Spacek finished with multiple points including his most recent outing coming Sunday against Blainville-Boisbriand that saw him finish with three helpers en route to an 8-1 victory. A Czech native and the son of former NHL rearguard Jaroslav Spacek, the younger was chosen by the Phoenix in the second round of the 2021 CHL Import Draft.

David Spacek déjà un sérieux candidat pour être la recrue de l’année https://t.co/WFUVuzEfhh pic.twitter.com/3al5xq58zt — La Tribune (@LT_LaTribune) November 17, 2021

Carson Lambos (Winnipeg ICE) – 18 points in 18 games



Joining Zloty on the Winnipeg ICE’s back end, Minnesota Wild first-round pick Carson Lambos has seen an impressive start to the new season in scoring at a point per game, already with five goals and 13 assists through 18 contests. Currently riding a five-game point streak in which he has collected two goals and four assists, Lambos is a longtime member the ICE’s defensive core having originally been chosen second overall in the 2018 WHL Draft. The ensuing years have seen the hometown native notch 14 goals and 37 assists for 51 points in 82 career contests.

Noah Laaouan (Charlottetown Islanders) – 18 points in 18 games



For the Charlottetown Islanders, there is no shortage of offense from the back end as joining Cormier is overage blue-liner Noah Laaouan who sits fifth in team scoring with 18 points in as many games. Returning to the Islanders following a camp invite with the Arizona Coyotes, Laaouan has been an offensive force from the back end and is well positioned to top the career-best 38 points he put up a year ago. In all, the Halifax native continues to close out his junior career in style by building on offensive numbers that show 123 points in 234 total appearances.

D Noah Laaouan has been sent back to the Islanders following his participation in the Arizona Coyotes development camp. Welcome back, Noah! pic.twitter.com/6ik2LoutFr — Charlottetown Islanders (@IslandersHKY) September 21, 2021

Andrew Perrott (Owen Sound Attack) – 17 points in 14 games



The top scoring rearguard from the OHL, Owen Sound Attack overage blue-liner Andrew Perrott headlines his squad with 17 points counting one goal and 16 assists through 14 appearances. A consistent producer from the back end, Perrott put up a nine-game point streak running through late October in which he combined for one goal with 14 helpers. Originally drafted by London in the second round of the 2017 OHL Priority Selection, Perrott’s time in the junior circuit has totaled 191 career contests in which he has registered 12 goals and 56 assists for 68 points.

This what you call crashing the net! Machacek's 4th of the year cut the score to 3-1 🍎 Andrew Perrott

🍏 Deni Goure pic.twitter.com/MEDeSsaPAI — Owen Sound Attack (@AttackOHL) October 30, 2021

Jeremie Poirier (Saint John Sea Dogs) – 17 points in 18 games

Oozing offensive creativity, Jeremie Poirier of the Saint John Sea Dogs flashes his scoring touch with regularity as seen this season with his five goals and 12 assists through 18 appearances, highlighted by an 11-game stretch in which he picked up at least one point in all but one contest. Two years removed from leading all QMJHL defencemen with 20 goals, the Calgary Flames prospect has spent the entirety of his junior days with the Sea Dogs counting 176 career contests in which he has scored 40 goals and 88 assists for 128 points after being chosen eighth overall in the 2018 QMJHL Entry Draft.

🚨 One goal wasn't enough! Two minutes after his first, Poirier added another for a 2-0 lead!🚨 pic.twitter.com/4k9QaoH8v2 — Saint John Sea Dogs (@SJSeaDogs) October 16, 2021

Jeremy Langlois (Cape Breton Eagles) – 17 points in 19 games

Rounding out the top offensive producers from the back end is Cape Breton Eagles defenceman Jeremy Langlois who through 19 games has found the back of the net four times while adding 13 helpers, good for 17 points and second place in team scoring. Twice this season, Langlois has put up extended point streaks including a nine-game stretch through October that totaled 10 points before then stringing together a six-game set this month in which he has notched two goals and five assists. A first-round selection from the 2019 QMJHL Entry Draft, Langlois projects as a late-round selection in the upcoming NHL Draft per Central Scouting’s Players to Watch report.