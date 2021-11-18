EN
FR
MENU
CHL TV ALL-ACCESS SEASON PASSES NOW AVAILABLE
November 18, 2021
Kia CHL Top-10 Short-side Rips
Watch more
Kia Top-10 Plays
on CHL TV
This week we take a look at the top-10 short-side goals so far this season in the CHL.
More News
2021-22 Canadian Hockey League Broadcast Schedule
2 months ago
Stats Snapshot
CHL Stats Snapshot – Top Scoring Defencemen
34 mins ago
CHL on CBC Gem | 3 Reasons to Watch – Titan vs. Wildcats
3 hours ago
0:36
2022 Memorial Cup
Canadian Hockey League announces 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia Schedule and Ticket Information
8 hours ago
Player of the Night
CHL Player of the Night - Mathieu Bizier (Nov 17)
9 hours ago
QMJHL Highlights
Nov. 17/21 – QUE (4) – RIM (1)
10 hours ago
QMJHL Highlights
Nov. 17/21 – SNB (3) – GAT (5)
10 hours ago