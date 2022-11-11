MENU
November 11, 2022

CHL to NHL: Alexandrov plays first NHL game with Blues

CHL to NHL Nikita Alexandrov
by
Matt Tidcombe / CHL

Former Charlottetown Islanders forward Nikita Alexandrov made his NHL debut with St. Louis Thursday night.

Alexandrov played 9:31 for the Blues in a 5-3 victory over San Jose where he registered two shots on goal, two hits and one block.

Over the course of three seasons in the QMJHL from 2017-2020, the Russian scored 63 goals and 146 points in 172 games, all with Charlottetown. Alexandrov ranks seventh in franchise history in goals scored.

After he completed his junior career, Alexandrov played 28 games in Finland’s Liiga as well as 83 AHL games before he debuted in the NHL Thursday.

More News
CHL Daily: Sagueneens win big while Battalion, Spits continue to roll
8 hours ago
In Remembrance: A special bond between Canadian military personnel and the Memorial Cup
8 hours ago
CHL Daily: ICE win 12th straight
1 day ago
Williams to lead Canada at 2023 World Juniors
2 days ago
CHL Daily: ICE ends Rebels winning streak
2 days ago
1:45
Kia TopX Show with Connor Bedard
3 days ago