CHL Daily: Sagueneens win big while Battalion, Spits continue to roll

Oliver Satny earned himself the first star of the night after a 37-save shutout performance as Cape Breton beat Charlottetown 4-0. Acquired from the Islanders earlier this season, Satny has three shutout victories in just eight games with the Eagles, who have now won four straight.

Fabrice Fortin’s first career QMJHL hat-trick earned him the second star and helped power Chicoutimi to an 8-4 win in Saint John. Fortin’s 14 points this year are tied for the team lead while his seven goals are three away from his career high that he set last season.

His teammate Zachary Gravel claimed the third star as he had two goals and two assists in the win. Acquired from Cape Breton Oct. 31, Gravel has four goals and seven points in just four games with the Sagueneens.

Matthew Maggio (NYI) had the game-winner for the Spitfires with 3:06 left as they won their Western Conference leading 11 th game after a 3-2 victory over Peterborough. Windsor’s 78 goals this year are the most in the OHL while Oliver Peer pushed his point streak to nine games with an assist.

North Bay doubled up Guelph 4-2 as Kyle McDonald led the charge with a goal and two assists. Matvey Petrov (EDM) extended his OHL best point streak to 12 games with an assist. The Battalion have won six straight and sit second in the Eastern Conference.

Beau Jelsma scored twice as Barrie got the best of Hamilton 7-5. Jacob Frasca and Hunter Haight (MIN) each added 1-1 for the Colts.

WHAT A FINISH IN WINDSOR! 🤯@NYIslanders prospect @MattMaggio81 scores the game-winner for the @SpitsHockey after making a ridiculous effort to keep the puck in the zone 🎥 pic.twitter.com/IYFKNacfI9 — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) November 11, 2022

Victoriaville collected a 4-2 win over Blainville-Boisbriand as Thomas Belgarde, Tommy Cormier and Maxime Pellerin each had one goal and one assist. The Tigres sit second in the QMJHL’s Western Conference on 24 points.

Rouyn-Noranda scored five third period goals to shock Gatineau and claim a 6-4 win. Six different Huskies scored in the victory as they sit just a point behind the Tigres in the Western Conference.

Ivan Ivan scored his first goal of the season for the Eagles in their 4-0 win over Charlottetown. Ivan had previously tallied 14 assists before he scored his first of the season.

