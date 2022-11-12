CHL Daily: NHL prospects shine in overtime

CHL Three Stars

Theo Rochette powered Quebec to a 5-3 win over Baie-Comeau to take the night’s first star. Rochette scored three times in the win as the Remparts moved to 16-1-1 while his 30 points are tied for the fourth most in the QMJHL.

James Hardie’s hat-trick led Mississauga to a 4-1 win in Kitchener as well as the second star. Hardie has nine goals and 17 points for the Steelheads, whose win last night was their 10th of the year.

Jack Matier (NSH) had four points (1G, 3A) to claim the third star after Ottawa’s 6-3 win over Oshawa. Matier’s 19 points this year are tied for the second most among OHL defencemen.

Nightly notes

OHL

Cameron Tolnai extended his point streak to 11 games with two assists in Ottawa’s victory as the 67’s won their fifth straight.

Josh Bloom (BUF) had the OT winner for Saginaw as they beat Sarnia 4-3 as the Spirit reached the 10-win mark.

Tristan Bertucci, Braeden Kressler (TOR), Dmitry Kuzmin (WPG) and Amadeus Lombardi (DET) each had one goal and one assist as Flint beat Sault Ste. Marie 5-4. The Greyhounds’ Bryce McConnell-Barker (TBL) had two goals in the loss.

Quentin Musty tied his career high in points as he had a goal and three helpers in Sudbury’s 6-3 victory over Guelph. Sasha Pastujov (ANA) had 1-1 to extend his point streak to nine games.

Landon Sim (STL) buried the overtime winner for London as they took down Barrie 5-4. Brody Crane scored twice for London as the Knights made it back-to-back wins.

Kingston took down Niagara 6-2 as Matthew Soto had four points (1G, 3A) in the victory. The IceDogs’ Aidan Castle’s point streak was pushed to 10 games in the defeat.

Like OT winners? We've got a pair of them from NHL prospects in the @OHLHockey courtesy of @SpiritHockey's Josh Bloom (BUF) and @LondonKnights' Landon Sim (STL)! pic.twitter.com/DalDJQdxAL — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) November 12, 2022

QMJHL

Tyson Hinds (ANA) had two goals as Sherbrooke won 3-1 in Rimouski. Hinds has six goals and 16 points in 16 games for the Western Conference leading Phoenix. David Spacek (MIN) had Sherbrooke’s other goal.

Maxime Pellerin had a pair of goals and Nathan Darveau stopped 40 shots in Victoriaville’s 5-2 victory over Blainville-Boisbriand as the Tigres streak was extended to 4-0-1. Victoriaville’s 26 points are the second most in the QMJHL this season.

Samuel Savoie’s first multi-goal game of the season led Gatinuea to a 5-2 road win over Val d’Or. The Olympiques’ Cole Cormier also scored in the win as his point streak hit 15 games.

Chicoutimi made it two straight wins thanks to an 8-5 victory in Halifax. Jacob Newcombe scored twice, Maxim Masse had three assists and five other skaters had one goal and one assist for the Sagueneens.

Drummondville beat Moncton 5-2 to record its third straight win as Charles-Antoine Dumont and Jeremy Lapointe had 1-1. Moncton’s Vincent Labelle and Yoan Loshing each extended their point streak to nine games in the loss.

William Shields had three points (1G, 2A) as Cape Breton won its fifth straight thanks to a 5-4 win in Charlottetown to complete a weekend sweep.

Louis Robin scored twice and captain William Veillette had two helpers as Shawinigan won 6-1 in Rouyn-Noranda.

WHL

Owen Pickering (PIT) had the game-winner in overtime as Swift Current took down Regina 5-4 as they got back to .500 after a second straight win. Connor Hvidston (ANA) tallied one goal and a pair of helpers for the Broncos in the victory. Regina’s Connor Bedard had three points (2G, 1A) as his point streak was extended to 17 games while Alexander Suzdalev (WSH) had a goal and three assists.

Portland remain atop the Western Conference standings after a 5-1 win over Victoria as Robbie Fromm-Delorme and Luca Cagnoni each scored twice.

Seattle collected a 7-2 road victory over Spokane as seven different players scored while Kyle Crnkovic (DAL), Jared Davidson (MTL), Kevin Korchinski (CHI) and Gracyn Sawchyn all had multiple points.

Ryan Hofer scored twice as Everett won 4-3 in Tri-City to make it four straight wins.

Brett Hyland, Nolan Ritchie and Jake Chiasson all scored in the shootout as Brandon took down Red Deer 3-2. The victory snapped a six-game losing streak for the Wheat Kings while the Rebels, who started the year on a 15-game win streak, have lost three in a row.

Prince Albert doubled up Edmonton 4-2 as Carson Latimer (OTT) led the way for the Raiders with three points (1G, 2A) while captain Nolan Allan (CHI) chipped in with a pair of helpers.

Brayden Yager and Denton Mateychuk (CBJ) scored in the shootout as Moose Jaw won 5-4 over Medicine Hat to make it back-to-back wins.

Look at the hands on @SCBroncos d-man and @penguins prospect Owen Pickering on the OT winner! 😲 pic.twitter.com/99ZxidPu3z — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) November 12, 2022

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.