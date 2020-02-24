CHL grads highlight Canada West All-Star Teams

11 Canadian Hockey League alumni have been named to this year’s Canada West All-Star Teams, including six players to the first all-star team and five players to the second all-star team.

Canada West First All-Star Team

F – Matthew Alfaro, Calgary Dinos (Lethbridge Hurricanes, 2017)

F – Ryley Lindgren, Mount Royal Cougars (Swift Current Broncos, 2017)

F – Grayson Pawlenchuk, Alberta Golden Bears (Red Deer Rebels, 2018)

D – Adam Henry, Manitoba Bisons (Portland Winterhawks, 2015)

D – Clayton Kirichenko, Alberta Golden Bears (Medicine Hat Tigers, 2017)

G – Taran Kozun, Saskatchewan Huskies (Seattle Thunderbirds, 2015)



Canada West Second All-Star Team

F – Coda Gordon, Calgary Dinos (Swift Current Broncos, 2015)

F – Cole Sanford, Alberta Golden Bears (Regina Pats, 2016)

F – Collin Shirley, Saskatchewan Huskies (Kamloops Blazers, 2017)

D – Gordie Ballhorn, Saskatchewan Huskies (Kelowna Rockets, 2018)

D – Jesse Lees, Mount Royal Cougars (Prince Albert Raiders, 2016)

Additionally, five CHL graduates were named to the Canada West All-Rookie Team.

Canada West All-Rookie Team

F – Jared Dmytriw, Saskatchewan Huskies (Vancouver Giants, 2019)

F – Kaden Elder, Calgary Dinos (Calgary Hitmen, 2019)

F – Noah Philp, Alberta Golden Bears (Seattle Thunderbirds, 2019)

D – Dawson Davidson, Alberta Golden Bears (Saskatoon Blades, 2019)

G – Brodan Salmond, Calgary Dinos (Moose Jaw Warriors, 2019)



With the 2019-20 Canada West regular season schedule all wrapped up, playoff action is now underway before the eventual champion joins an eight-team showdown of the top teams from coast to coast as they compete for the 2020 U SPORTS University Cup.

For more information, visit CanadaWest.org.