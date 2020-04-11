CHL family mourns the loss of Colby Cave

The Canadian Hockey League family is deeply saddened by the passing of former Swift Current Broncos captain Colby Cave.

The North Battleford, Sask., native passed away Saturday morning at the age of 25, after being placed in a medically-induced coma following surgery for a brain bleed.

Cave was selected by the Kootenay ICE in the first round of the 2009 WHL Bantam Draft but had his rights traded to the Broncos on January 9, 2011. He would make his debut with the club on February 25, 2011, and play a total of 287 career regular season games recording 202 points. Cave served as Broncos captain during the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons and finished his career by earning the team’s MVP and Coach’s Award.

“Colby was not only a tremendous person and leader, but was the heart and soul of the Broncos during his four seasons in the WHL,” CHL Vice-President and WHL Commissioner Ron Robison said in a statement. “A tireless worker, Colby used this character and determination to reach the NHL level despite not being drafted out of the WHL.”

The WHL is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of former @SCBroncos captain Colby Cave. IN MEMORIAM 📰 | https://t.co/qZwv3dfTXI pic.twitter.com/AZDlY2pYFc — The WHL (@TheWHL) April 11, 2020

Broncos Governor Al Stewart and Chairman of the Board Trent McCleary also issued a statement that read “Colby was a beloved member of the Swift Current Broncos team and the Swift Current community, and he will be forever remembered as an inspiring leader, a loved member of his billet family, a true teammate, and a great friend. Colby’s impact on the Swift Current and Southwest Saskatchewan community was immeasurable, and as we all mourn his passing, Colby’s legacy will live on in the hearts of everyone he inspired.”

A statement from the Swift Current Broncos on the passing of Colby Cave. pic.twitter.com/TGzHNSSI13 — Swift Current Broncos (@SCBroncos) April 11, 2020

Undrafted to the NHL, Cave signed an entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins on April 7, 2015, and made his NHL debut on December 21, 2017. Almost a year later he would score his first career NHL goal, December 17, 2018. He went on to join the Edmonton Oilers during the 2018-19 season and had played 11 games during the 2019-20 campaign while splitting time with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors before the COVID-19 stoppage. His final NHL goal was scored November 2, 2019, bringing his career totals to nine points including four goals in 67 games.

Rest in peace, Colby Cave. 🖤 https://t.co/oHBUdNAGII — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 11, 2020

Our condolences are extended to Colby’s wife Emily, their families, and to his many friends and teammates.