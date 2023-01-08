CHL Daily: Warriors’ Yager turning heads as 2023 NHL Draft nears

CHL Three Stars

2023 NHL Draft prospect Brayden Yager of the Moose Jaw Warriors is Saturday’s first star after putting up four assists in a 6-2 win over Seattle. The victory snapped a 14-game unbeaten streak for the Thunderbirds, while Yager improved to 48 points in 38 appearances.

Second-star recognition belongs to Tri-City Americans second-year centre Deagan McMillan who notched his first career hat-trick in a 6-4 takedown of Victoria. On the season, McMillan has recorded 25 points through 33 outings.

London Knights rookie netminder Zach Bowen claims third-star honours after stopping all 26 shots versus Saginaw to record his first career shutout. Through 2022-23, Bowen has found the win column in eight of his 11 appearances.

Nightly notes

OHL

Boston Bruins prospect Matthew Poitras shined with a trio of assists as the Guelph Storm completed a 4-3 comeback on the road in Erie.

The Flint Firebirds won their second straight, notching a 5-4 win over Kitchener. An empty netter by Chicago Blackhawks prospect Gavin Hayes stood as the eventual game winner.

The Sudbury Wolves doubled up on Hamilton, coming away with a 6-3 road win. Six different skaters scored for Sudbury, while 2005-born centre Alex Assadourian finished with two assists.

Seattle Kraken prospect Tucker Robertson scored his team-leading 21st goal of the season – coming on the man advantage – as the Peterborough Petes downed Kingston 3-2.

New York Rangers prospect Evan Vierling played the overtime hero as the Barrie Colts prevailed 4-3 over Niagara. Vierling sits second in Colts’ goal scoring with 18 markers.

Some Saturday night brilliance from Zach Bowen as the @LondonKnights rookie provided the @RealCdnSS #SaveoftheNight as part of his first #OHL shutout 🎥 pic.twitter.com/qg2YnOU3b6 — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) January 8, 2023

QMJHL

A three-point performance from freshman rearguard Xavier Daigle powered the Cape Breton Eagles to a 4-3 win over Baie-Comeau.

Montreal Canadiens prospect Riley Kidney was the difference as he netted the overtime winner to lift the Gatineau Olympiques to a 4-3 road win in Quebec.

There was no shortage of offense from the Sherbrooke Phoenix as the club downed Drummondville 9-5. Calgary Flames prospect Cole Huckins was one of four skaters to finish with three points.

New York Rangers draftee Maxim Barbashev tallied twice to reach the 20-goal plateau and guide the Moncton Wildcats to a 5-1 triumph of Rimouski.

Four unanswered tallies led the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies to a 4-1 win over Acadie-Bathurst. Rookie left-wing Olivier Dubois shined with two goals and one assist.

A three-goal middle frame guided the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada to a 4-3 victory over Val-d’Or. Second-year right-wing Alexis Bourque netted the eventual game winner.

WHL

The 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia host Kamloops Blazers impressed, coming away with a 5-1 win over rival Kelowna. Dallas Stars draftee Logan Stankoven picked up a pair of points in the win.

The shootout was the difference as the Edmonton Oil Kings registered a 3-2 road win in Lethbridge. Rookie netminder Logan Cunningham stopped 45 shots en route to the victory.

The Swift Current Broncos lit the lamp three times in the final frame to down Medicine Hat 6-4. Fellow forwards Matthew Ward and Caleb Wyrostok each tallied twice.

A three-goal opening frame led the Swift Current Broncos to a 6-2 win over Brandon. Veteran left-wing Sloan Stanick pushed the pace with a pair of goals.

2023 NHL Draft prospect Riley Heidt put up his third multi-goal performance of the season as the Prince George Cougars prevailed 3-1 versus Everett.

The Saskatoon Blades pushed their unbeaten in regulation streak to four courtesy of a 6-2 win over Red Deer. Veteran centre Trevor Wong led the way with two goals and one assist.

The Vancouver Giants doubled up on Spokane to come away with a 2-1 road win. Second-year centre Ethan Semeniuk scored the eventual game winner midway through the second period.

