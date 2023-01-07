Mississauga deals Beck, Del Bel Belluz and Del Mastro

The Mississauga Steelheads dealt three NHL prospects Saturday ahead of the OHL’s Jan. 10 trade deadline.

Del Mastro, who was the Steelheads captain, and Del Bel Belluz were both dealt to Sarnia in separate deals while Beck was traded to Peterborough.

A Blackhawks prospect, Del Mastro had spent his entire OHL career with Mississauga thus far where he played 147 games and won a second World Juniors gold medal Thursday for Canada.

Del Bel Belluz had 20 goals and 41 points in 34 games this year. The 44th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft by Columbus sits 10th in Steelheads franchise scoring with 123 points.

In return, Mississauga received Angus MacDonell, Porter Martone and three draft picks.

Beck also claimed World Juniors gold earlier this week and will now link up with Canadian teammate Brennan Othmann in Peterborough.

The 33rd overall pick by Montreal in 2022, Beck had 40 points (17 goals) in 30 games with Mississauga. In exchange, the Steelheads picked up Justin DeZoete, Jack Van Volsen and four draft picks.