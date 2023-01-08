MENU
January 8, 2023

Blazers acquire Hofer, Zellweger from Everett

by
Matt Tidcombe / CHL

The Kamloops Blazers, hosts of the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia, have acquired NHL prospects Ryan Hofer and Olen Zellweger from the Everett Silvertips.

In return, Everett acquired four players and 10 draft picks that includes four first-round selections.

Hofer, a sixth-round pick by Washington in 2022, has 23 goals and 36 points in 36 games this year. A year ago, he set career highs in goals (25) and points (58).

Zellweger recently won his second World Juniors gold medal at the 2023 tournament. The reigning Bill Hunter Trophy winner as the WHL’s best defenceman, Zellweger has 28 points (1o goals) in 23 games a year after he tallied 78 points from the blue line.

The Calgary native was the 34th overall pick by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2021 NHL Draft.

In Kamloops, Hofer and Zellweger join a deep Blazers squad that features many NHL prospects such as Caeden Bankier (MIN), Jakub Demek (VGK), Daylan Kuelfer (NYI), Fraser Minten (TOR), Kyle Masters (MIN), Matthew Seminoff (DAL) and Logan Stankoven (DAL).

