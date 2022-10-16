CHL Daily: Oct. 16, 2022

CHL Three Stars

Lucas Ciona (CGY) had a night to remember as he recorded six points in Seattle’s 11-3 win in Everett to be named the first star. Ciona would register his first WHL hat-trick and also added three assists as the Thunderbirds remained a perfect 7-0-0.

Quebec City’s Pier-Olivier Roy also tallied his first career hat-trick to claim the second star. The Remparts winger also tallied two assists for a career-best five points in a 7-2 win over Saint John.

Teammate Theo Rochette claimed the third star after his own six-point performance. The Remparts captain had two goals and four assists in their win over the Sea Dogs and was also a +7. Rochette and Roy’s 10 points are tied for the team lead.

Nightly notes

OHL

Ethan Del Mastro (CHI) and Luca Del Bel Belluz (CBJ) each had one goal and one assist as Mississauga beat Oshawa 3-2 in spite of Calum Ritchie’s splendid late first period goal. The Steelheads have won four in a row and lead the Central Division.

Francesco Arcuri (DAL) scored twice to lead Kingston to a 6-1 victory over Guelph and in the process passed the 100-point plateau in his OHL career. Teammate Paul Ludwinski (CHI) scored his first goal of the campaign and added two helpers as the Fronts won their third straight game.

Erie’s Malcolm Spence had the tying goal with 5:09 left in regulation and then buried the overtime game-winner to give the Otters a 4-3 win over Saginaw.

Jacob Frasca had the second game-winning goal of his career as he scored in overtime to give Barrie a 4-3 win over the Greyhounds. Bryce McConnell-Barker (NYR) scored twice for the Soo.

The OHL’s third game to be decided in the extra frame, Colby Barlow, fresh off of a hat-trick Friday, had the winner for Owen Sound in a back-and-forth tilt against Windsor that saw both teams trade goals all evening long. Barlow added two assists in the victory while Servac Petrovsky (MIN) also had three points (1G, 2A).

Juan Copeland scored twice as part of an emphatic 7-3 win for Niagara against Flint.

Calum Ritchie has the moves AND the finish 🤩 @Oshawa_Generals pic.twitter.com/Aj7xkEBy7X — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 15, 2022

NO MISTAKE 💪 Captain Ethan Del Mastro (@NHLBlackhawks) puts the Steelheads back in the lead late in the third 🤩 #MadeofSteel 🚨: Del Mastro

🍎: Uberti pic.twitter.com/wJWquRagkD — Mississauga Steelheads (@OHLSteelheads) October 15, 2022

CAPTAIN CLUTCH! 👀 2023 #NHLDraft eligible Colby Barlow follows up on a hat-trick performance last night with an overtime winner for the @AttackOHL 🎥 pic.twitter.com/7h17YG3JlN — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) October 16, 2022

Linus Hemström and Francesco Arcuri set it up and Paul Ludwinski makes no mistake netting his first goal of the season.#FrontsHockey | @OHLHockey pic.twitter.com/xC4dYoKd32 — Kingston Frontenacs (@KingstonFronts) October 16, 2022

OVERTIME HERO MALCOLM SPENCE! The 2022 second-overall pick forces overtime before winning it for the @ErieOtters 🦦🦦🦦 pic.twitter.com/rYieCI6XSs — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) October 16, 2022

QMJHL

Ethan Gauthier and Justin Gill pushed their point streaks to nine games as the Phoenix downed Shawinigan 4-2. Joshua Roy (MLT) had a goal and two assists and has already tallied 17 points (six goals) in only seven games. Sherbrooke is 8-0-1 this season.

While Rochette and Roy collected stars Saturday, they were severely aided by Zach Bolduc (STL) who had two goals and three assists himself.

The Olympiques erased a 3-0 deficit to beat Baie-Comeau 4-3. Donovan Arsenault, Joey Vetrano and Cole Cormier all scored within 44 seconds in the second period before Zach Dean (VGK) had the game-winner in the third. Gatineau are 6-2-2 this season.

Victoriaville cruised to a 6-1 home win over the Titan as captain Maxime Pellerin scored twice and added an assist while Igor Mburanumwe scored his first career QMJHL goal.

Thomas Auger had the overtime winner for Moncton in a 3-2 victory against Charlottetown. Auger’s four goals this year are tied for the team lead.

Rouyn-Noranda spread the scoring Saturday as seven different players found the back of the net in a resounding 7-2 win against Rimouski.

The Armada also scored seven times as they took down Chicoutimi by the same score line as Alexis Gendron (PHI) had a hat-trick. A year ago, Gendron had 30 goals and has seven in seven games in 2022-23.

Pier-Olivier Roy obtient le premier tour du chapeau de sa carrière dans la @LHJMQ! 🎩🎩🎩 @quebec_remparts pic.twitter.com/SQ1BU5CDLp — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 15, 2022

C’est un tour du chapeau pour Alexis Gendron, un espoir des @NHLFlyers! 🎩🎩🎩 @ArmadaBLB pic.twitter.com/WNyhmB9nK2 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 16, 2022

Un deuxième ce soir pour le capitaine! ✌️#GoTigresGo pic.twitter.com/Pxi2K3xQjX — Tigres de Victoriaville (@TigresVicto) October 15, 2022

Auger saves the day in OT, capping off a great #PinkintheRink night. https://t.co/J1B2wR02ph pic.twitter.com/peIilpmNlI — Moncton Wildcats (@monctonwildcats) October 16, 2022

WHL

While Ciona rightfully took most of the credit in Seattle’s monster win, Kyle Crnkovic, Jared Davidson (MTL), Gracyn Sawchyn and Reid Schaefer (EDM) all recorded three points.

Portland also moved to 7-0-0 after a shootout win over Kamloops. James Stefan and Marcus Nguyen scored in the skills competition while Robbie Fromm-Delorme scored twice as the Winterhawks erased a 4-1 deficit.

The Rebels became the third WHL team to move to 7-0-0 as they escaped Swift Current with a 4-3 win. Kai Uchacz had the game-winner with 2:27 left in regulation while Christoffer Sedoff had two helpers.

Atley Calvert had the game-winner for Moose Jaw in a 4-3 win over Lethbridge while Eric Alarie, Ben Riche and Brayden Yager all had multi-point efforts.

Calgary’s good start to the season continued with a comfortable 6-1 win in Prince Albert. Brayden Peters turned away 35 shots while Matteo Danis had two goals and an assist for the 3-1-2 Hitmen.

The ICE made it two straight wins after a 4-1 victory in Prince George. Matthew Savoie (BUF), Ty Nash, Evan Friesen and Owen Pederson all scored while Daniel Hauser, who is a perfect 6-0-0 this year, made 27 saves. With an assist in the game, Conor Geekie (ARI) recorded his 100th WHL point.

Tri-City snapped a mini two-game losing streak with a 4-1 decision over Spokane as Ethan Ernst scored a pair of goals.

Victoria made it two straights win with an impressive comeback against Brandon. Down 3-0, the Royals scored five unanswered to pick up the two points.

Two shootout beauties from James Stefan and Marcus Nguyen gives the @pdxwinterhawks its seventh straight win to start the season❗️ pic.twitter.com/NIJUjvhtP1 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 16, 2022

Clutch: (in sport) denoting or occurring in a critical situation in which the outcome of a game or competition is at stake. pic.twitter.com/THPjAQJnmD — Red Deer Rebels (@Rebelshockey) October 16, 2022

