CHL Daily: Oct. 15, 2022

CHL Three Stars

Colby Barlow’s first OHL hat-trick sparked the Attack to a 4-1 win over Kitchener as he claimed the first star. Barlow, one of the OHL’s top prospects for the 2023 NHL Draft, has four goals in six games this year.

Kamloops Caeden Bankier (MIN) bagged the third hat-trick of his WHL career in a convincing 7-1 victory over Tri-City to claim the second star. Bankier has six goals and eight points in four games to be tied for Blazer scoring alongside Connor Levis.

Michael Misa had a career-high four points (1G, 3A) as Saginaw beat Guelph 6-1 to be named the third star. Misa, who was granted exceptional status this season, has nine points in six games as a 15-year-old.

Nightly notes

OHL

Matthew Papais also scored for Owen Sound who sent Kitchener to their fifth straight defeat to start the season. At 3-3-0, Owen Sound sit atop the Midwest Division.

Saginaw’s Theo Hill scored twice in their win over Guelph. The Spirit’s 34 goals this season leads the OHL, and are 10 more than second placed Ottawa and Sarnia in that category.

In the CHLTV Game of the Week, Flint dominated Erie 8-1 behind two goal efforts from Brennan Othmann (NYR) and Ethan Hay. Othmann is tied for third in OHL scoring with 11 points.

Ivan Zhigalov (COL) turned aside 29 shots in the Kingston net in a 4-2 win over Hamilton. The former Sherbrooke Phoenix netminder has a .939 save percentage and a 1.97 GAA in four games this season.

Owen Beck (MTL) had the overtime winner for Mississauga as he capped a two-goal performance in a 5-4 win against London. Captain Ethan Del Mastro (CHI) and Chas Sharpe each recorded three assists for the Central Division leading Steelheads.

Windsor doubled up Sarnia 6-3 to move to 4-0-1 as they remain just one of two OHL teams without a regulation loss this season. Ryan Abraham led the charge for the Spits with a two-goal, two-assist performance.

The goaltenders shined between Barrie and Sudbury as the Colts collected a 2-1 overtime win thanks to Connor Punnett. The Colts’ Anson Thornton stopped 44 shots in the win while the Wolves’ Joe Ranger made 38 saves. David Goyette (SEA) had the Wolves’ lone goal to push his point streak to six games.

R.J. Avon (PHI) had the overtime goal for the Petes in a 3-2 road win over the Greyhounds.

Ottawa moved to 5-0-0 with a 4-1 victory in Oshawa as Jack Matier, Tyler Boucher (OTT), Cooper Foster and Brady Stonehouse scored.

First career #OHL hat trick for Colby Barlow on Friday as the @AttackOHL got back into the win column 🎩🎩🎩 pic.twitter.com/Wpr9UiCV1A — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) October 15, 2022

6th 🚨 of the game for @FlintFirebirds 6th 🚨 of the season for Othmann (11th point)#CHLTVGOTW | @NYRangers pic.twitter.com/AAEEPrB3Ye — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 15, 2022

The @NHLFlyers prospect gets it done! 🤯 J.R. Avon scores his second of the night to give the @PetesOHLhockey the victory against the Hounds in an overtime thriller 📽️ pic.twitter.com/wC6pnI74Re — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) October 15, 2022

Owen Beck (@CanadiensMTL) scores his second of the night to win it in overtime for the Steelheads 🥳 #MadeofSteel 🚨: Beck

🍎: Hardie

🍏🍏: Del Mastro pic.twitter.com/xuNKDH00w2 — Mississauga Steelheads (@OHLSteelheads) October 15, 2022

QMJHL

Sherbrooke continued to power on behind a 6-1 win over Saint John. Joshua Roy (MTL) had a goal and two assists while Ethan Gauthier and Justin each pushed their point streaks to eight games as the Phoenix moved to 7-0-1.

The Remparts remain atop the Eastern Conference standings at 6-1-1 after a 6-2 win versus Acadie-Bathurst. James Malatesta (CBJ) had two goals and an assist in the win while Mikael Huchette had a pair of goals.

Tye Austin made 24 saves in the Gatineau net to shut out Baie-Comeau 4-0 as the Olympiques moved to 5-2-2.

Rookie Bill Zonnon had the first game-winner of his QMJHL career as he scored the decisive goal in overtime as the Huskies beat Rimouski 2-1.

Val d’Or made it two straight wins after Thomas Larouche and William Provost each scored twice, while William Blackburn made 46 saves, in a 5-1 road win in Blainville-Boisbriand.

Drummondville collected a 4-2 win in Cape Breton after goals from Charles-Antoine Dumont, Simon Hughes, Tyler Peddle and Jeremy Lapointe. The Eagles remain the only team in the Q without a win this season.

Chicoutimi made it three straight wins after a 4-1 victory over the defending President’s Cup champions Shawinigan thanks to a pair of goals in the second and third period. Cataractes captain William Veillette’s eight-game point streak was snapped in the defeat.

But signé Joshua Roy 🤩 pic.twitter.com/CXVEfM8deL — Phœnix de Sherbrooke (@PhoenixSherbroo) October 15, 2022

Un but digne d'un choix de première ronde! 🤯#DeQuébecPourQuébec pic.twitter.com/giejrRiaBn — Remparts de Québec (@quebec_remparts) October 15, 2022

WHL

The Silvertips won their third straight game after a 5-4 win over Kelowna. Austin Roest (ANA) continued his fine start to the season with two goals and one assist to extend his point streak to seven games.

Red Deer moved to a perfect 6-0-0 as they doubled up Moose Jaw 4-2 behind a two-goal, one-assist performance from Ben King (ANA). It was King’s season debut after he put up 105 points a season ago.

Seattle used its full offensive lineup Friday as they had goals from seven different players to beat Edmonton 7-0. Lucas Ciona and Jared Davidson (EDM) each had one goal and two assists for the 6-0-0 Thunderbirds. Scott Ratzlaff stopped 19 shots to record his first shutout of the season.

Connor Bedard scored the game-winner with just eight seconds left in regulation as the Pats won their third straight with a 4-3 win against Swift Current. Bedard’s nine goals and 19 points leads the WHL.

Spokane got back to .500 as they doubled up Medicine Hat 6-3 behind three-point efforts from Ty Cheveldayoff and Blake Swetlikoff.

Kamloops captain Logan Stankoven (DAL) made an impact in his season debut with two goals and an assist in their 7-1 win over Tri-City.

Jake Chiasson (EDM) had three points (1G, 2A) as Brandon beat Vancouver 4-2.

Roester finds the Duck. Birds of a feather score together.#ForEverett x @AnaheimDucks pic.twitter.com/jFQwyH1g1D — Everett Silvertips (@WHLsilvertips) October 15, 2022

Aren't you glad he's back? pic.twitter.com/Ucb0uNBNkJ — Red Deer Rebels (@Rebelshockey) October 15, 2022

Connor Bedard does what only he can do. Scores his 2nd of the game in the dying seconds to give us the lead. Kid is CLUTCH.#ItsGoTime | #REGvsSC pic.twitter.com/Xcq1cMsfCB — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) October 15, 2022

Watch live on CHL TV

