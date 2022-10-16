CHL to NHL: Guenther debuts with Coyotes

Former Edmonton Oil King winger Dylan Guenther made his NHL debut Saturday for the Arizona Coyotes.

Guenther, who was the ninth overall pick by the Coyotes in the 2021 NHL Draft, played 14:33 in a 6-3 loss to Boston but recorded an assist on former Oshawa Generals captain Josh Brown’s first goal of the season.

Over the course of four WHL seasons, Guenther played 137 games and scored 86 goals and 178 points. He ranks eighth in all-time Oil Kings scoring.

His 45 goals and 91 points last season helped guide Edmonton to the Ed Chynoweth Cup where he was also named to the WHL’s Central Divison First All-Star Team.