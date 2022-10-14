CHL Daily: Oct. 14, 2022

CHL Three Stars

In his season debut, Charlottetown’s Jérémie Biakabutuka’s impact couldn’t have been better as he scored twice, including the overtime winner, and added an assist in a 4-3 road win against Cape Breton to be named the first star of the night. In what was his 211th QMJHL game, it was Biakabutuka’s first career multi-goal game.

A pair of goals from Daniel Agostino, as well as an assist, helped power Shawinigan to a 5-2 victory over Acadie-Bathurst to claim the second star. It was Agostino’s second career multi-goal game.

Kyle Jackson (SEA) had the game-winner and an assist for North Bay in a 3-1 win over Peterborough to collect the third star of the night. Jackson’s nine points this year leads the Battalion.

Nightly notes:

OHL

North Bay also had a multi-point effort from Ty Nelson (SEA) as he continued his impressive start to the 2022-23 campaign with a one goal, one assist output as the Battalion moved atop the Central Division.

QMJHL

Michael Horth also scored twice for the Islanders and the sophomore winger now has five goals in five games this season. Jakub Brabenec (VGK) tied a career high with three assists.

Attilio Biasca, Jordan Dumais (CBJ) and Markus Vidicek all scored once and added an assist as Halifax beat Drummondville 5-2 as they remain the only team in the Eastern Conference without a loss in regulation.

Shawinigan’s William Veillette remains red hot as he pushed his point-streak to eight games with a two-goal effort in their 5-2 win over the Titan. His 12 points this year are tied for the fourth most in the QMJHL.

The go ahead marker. What a shot. 🚨 Dumais (2) PP 11:13 3rd period

🍎 Cataford, Biasca pic.twitter.com/uGjhX4rtIh — Halifax Mooseheads (@HFXMooseheads) October 14, 2022

Revoyez le deuxième but de la rencontre de Daniel Agostino! ⚡️#JeSuisCataractes pic.twitter.com/cpzgsBBq6O — Cataractes de Shawinigan (@Cataractes_Shaw) October 14, 2022

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.