CHL to NHL: Clarke, Johnston play first NHL game

Brandt Clarke and Wyatt Johnston officially became NHLers Thursday as they each made their NHL debuts.

Johnston, who was the 23rd overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, made Stars history as he became the youngest player in franchise history to score on debut as he buried a one-timer on the power play in the third period in Dallas’ 4-1 victory over Nashville. The 19-year-old played 13:33 and scored on his lone shot of the contest.

Last season with Windsor, Johnston led the CHL with 124 points and was named the OHL’s Red Tilson Trophy winner as the league’s most outstanding player, among many other accolades.

The YOUNGEST player in Dallas Stars history to score a goal in his @NHL debut. 🚨 Wyatt Johnston. 👏#TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/Obi5i9YOYT — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) October 14, 2022

Barrie played 15:17 in the Kings’ 4-1 defeat to Seattle Thursday and also registered one shot on goal.

Over two seasons with Barrie, Clarke played 112 games and tallied 97 points (17 goals). In 2020, he was selected to the OHL First All-Rookie Team and at the conclusion of last season was named to the OHL Second All-Star Team. Clarke was the eighth overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.