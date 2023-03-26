CHL Daily: Mooseheads and Phoenix reach 50 wins

CHL Three Stars

Josh Lawrence needed a hat-trick to get to 50 goals on the season so he went out and did it. The Mooseheads forward scored three times as part of a six-point night (3G, 3A) to collect Saturday’s first star in a 10-5 win over Charlottetown. Lawrence concluded his final junior season with 119 points, the third most in the CHL.

Conor Geekie (WPG) secured the second star after he had a perfect end to the regular season as his five points (3G, 2A) led Winnipeg to their CHL best 57th win courtesy of a 5-3 victory over Brandon. Geekie scored 35 goals and tallied 77 points during the regular season.

Andrew Cristall concluded the regular season by demonstrating his setup skills as he tallied five assists to earn the third star in a 5-4 win over Vancouver. One of the top prospects for the NHL Draft, Cristall registered 95 points in just 54 games.

Logan Morrison had four points (1G, 3A) while Brady Stonehouse had a pair of goals and an assist as the 67's set a new franchise record with their 51st win of the season after a 5-1 victory over Barrie.

win of the season after a 5-1 victory over Barrie. In what was a franchise best campaign, North Bay finished the year with 47 wins after a 5-2 decision against Niagara. Josh Bloom (VAN), Justin Ertel (DAL) and Alexander Lukin all chipped in with a goal and an assist for the Battalion.

Eastan Cowan had two goals as London doubled up Windsor 6-3 to hit 90 points as the top two clubs in the Western Conference squared off. It was also the 900th win in the career of Knights head coach Mark Hunter.

Connor Lockhart (VAN) scored twice as Peterborough secured the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference after a 4-2 win against Mississauga. Owen Beck (MTL), Shawn Spearing and Chase Stillman (NJ) each had two assists for the Petes.

Sarnia’s run of 17 games without a loss in regulation was ended by Erie after a 5-2 defeat. Kaleb Smith had three points (1G, 2A) in the Otters victory.

Max Namestnikov had has second hat-trick of the season while Braedan Bowman scored twice as Guelph won 7-3 in Saginaw to secure the sixth seed in the West.

Deni Goure, Cedrick Guindon (MTL) and Landen Hookey all had a goal and an assist as Owen Sound won 6-4 in Flint.

Jeremy Langlois had the lone goal in the shootout as Quebec beat Rimouski 1-0 for their QMJHL best 53rd win of the season. The Remparts' Quentin Miller and Oceanic's Patrik Hamrla were both credited with a shutout.

The Remparts’ Quentin Miller and Oceanic’s Patrik Hamrla were both credited with a shutout. For the second time in franchise history, Halifax hit the 50-win after their 10-5 victory over Charlottetown. Alexandre Doucet (DET) had three points (1G, 2A) and Jordan Dumais (CBJ) had four assists as the Mooseheads secured the second best record in the QMJHL.

Sherbrooke also hit the 50-win mark for the second time in team history thanks to Joshua Roy's (MTL) overtime winner against Victoriaville. The Phoenix's Jacob Melanson (SEA) scored his 50th goal of the season in the 5-4 victory while David Spacek (MIN) had four points (1G, 3A). Melanson and Roy both finished the season on 99 points.

goal of the season in the 5-4 victory while David Spacek (MIN) had four points (1G, 3A). Melanson and Roy both finished the season on 99 points. Olivier Nadeau (BUF) had the shootout winner in the seventh round as Gatineau extended its streak to 23-0-1 thanks to a 6-5 decision over Blainville. Zach Dean (STL) and Antonin Verreault each scored twice for the Olympiques, whose 49 wins were the second most in team history. Riley Kidney (MTL) will enter the postseason on a 28-game point streak where he’s recorded an incredible 65 points over that span.

Yoan Loshing had a hat-trick and Etienne Morin recorded four assists as Moncton thumped Cape Breton 9-2 in the CHLTV Game of the Week.

Justin Poirier had two points (1G, 1A) in Baie-Comeau’s 3-1 win against Chicoutimi as the Drakkar concluded the regular season on a 3-0-1 run.

Daniil Bourash was one of five Huskies to score as part of a 5-2 victory over Val-d’Or as Rouyn-Noranda claimed fourth spot in the Western Conference.

Four different Cataractes found the back of the net as the defending President Cup champions doubled up Drummondville 4-2.

Donovan Arsenault’s four points (1G, 3A) led Acadie-Bathurst to a 7-4 road win over Saint John to conclude their season. While the Titan will miss the playoffs, Saint John, the defending Memorial Cup presented by Kia champions, secured a berth despite the defeat.

Trevor Wong scored twice for Saskatoon as they beat Moose Jaw 6-3 for their 48th win of the season. Jake Chiasson (EDM) and Spencer Shugrue each added two assists for the Warriors.

win of the season. Jake Chiasson (EDM) and Spencer Shugrue each added two assists for the Warriors. Koehn Ziemmer and Chase Wheatcroft (DAL) both scored in the shootout as Prince George beat Kamloops 3-2 to finish the regular season on an 8-0-3 run. Tyler Brennan (NJ) stopped 43 shots for the Cougars.

Portland reached the 40-win mark in their final game of the season after a 3-1 win in Seattle as Josh Zakreski had a goal and an assist.

Lukas Dragicevic had the shootout winner in the fifth round as Tri-City beat Spokane 2-1. Parker Bell (CGY) scored his 25th goal of the season for the Americans, who ended the season on a 6-0-1 streak.

goal of the season for the Americans, who ended the season on a 6-0-1 streak. Raphael Pelletier had the decisive goal in the shootout as Everett won 4-3 in Victoria to finish a game over .500. Overage forward Jackson Berezowski established a new franchise record for goals in a season with 48 when he scored shorthanded in the second period.

Kalan Lind and Hunter Mayo had a goal and an assist as Red Deer beat Lethbridge 5-1.

Sloan Stanick had a hat-trick as Prince Albert ended their season with a 5-3 win in Regina. Connor Bedard scored his 71st goal of the season in defeat and concluded the season as the CHL's leader in goals and points (143).

goal of the season in defeat and concluded the season as the CHL’s leader in goals and points (143). Carter Yakemchuk’s goal with 5:38 left in regulation secured Calgary’s spot in the WHL Playoffs as they beat Edmonton 3-2 for their fourth straight win.

Medicine Hat secured the final Eastern Conference postseason berth after their 4-3 win over Swift Current as Cayden Lindstrom buried the game-winner.

