CHLTVGOTW: Five players to watch — Wolves @ Greyhounds

The 2022-23 OHL regular season wraps up today and with it, fans can enjoy one final CHLTV Game of the Week as the Soo Greyhounds (20-32-15) host the Sudbury Wolves (30-28-9).

The Greyhounds will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2011-12 while the Wolves return to the postseason after having missed out last season.

The Soo’s 15 defeats in overtime and shootout lead the CHL but their focus will be on the upcoming OHL Priority Selection Lottery next week as they are one of four teams in contention for the first pick in the 2023 OHL Draft.

As for Sudbury, they will face either Barrie or Peterborough in the first round of the OHL Playoffs. The Wolves’ 30 wins marks just the third time in the past eight seasons they have surpassed the 30-win threshold as they look to go on a magical run in what is their 50th season.

This afternoon’s game will feature a pair of Wolves that will have their named called at the 2023 NHL Draft as well as three highly-regarded NHL prospects.

David Goyette – Sudbury

The 61st pick in the 2022 NHL Draft by Seattle, Goyette has experienced a career year in his second OHL campaign.

His 41 goals, 48 assists and 89 points are all new season bests as he sits 13th in OHL scoring. With a point this afternoon, Goyette will be the first Wolve since Michael Sgarbossa in 2011-12 to record at least 90 points in a season.

Goyette, who had the most goals (33) and points (73) as a rookie last season, was the 11th overall pick in the 2020 OHL Draft.

Bryce McConnell-Barker — Soo

The Greyhounds’ captain has turned in a stellar sophomore OHL campaign.

The New York Rangers prospect, who signed his ELC with the club earlier this week, has established career highs across the board with 30 goals, 47 assists and 77 points. Of his 30 goals, nearly half of them (13) have come on the man advantage.

McConnell-Barker was the fourth overall pick in the 2020 OHL Draft and was named captain Oct. 5.

Quentin Musty — Sudbury

Musty will be one of the first CHL players to hear their named called at the 2023 NHL Draft.

Ranked the 11th best North American skater by NHL Central Scouting, Musty has tallied 75 points (24 goals) this year to sit second in team scoring.

Musty, who unfortunately missed the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game through injury, was named to the OHL’s All-Rookie Second Team a year ago after a 19-goal debut campaign.

Kirill Kudryavtsev — Soo

Another Greyhound who recently signed his entry-level contract, Vancouver Canucks prospect Kudryavtsev moulded himself into one of the better OHL defencemen this season.

The Russian’s 49 points are ranked tied 14th while his 24 power play assists are the third most in the OHL among blueliners and the 10th most in a season by a Greyhound defenceman.

The sixth overall pick in the 2021 CHL Import Draft, Kudryavtsev also won a gold medal at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup the same year.

Alex Pharand — Sudbury

Like teammate Musty, Pharand will hear his name called in June at the 2023 NHL Draft in Nashville.

Ranked the 54th North American skater by NHL Central Scouting, Pharand has 18 goals and 39 points this season. His six power play markers rank second on the team.

The centreman, who played at the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, has won 51.7 per cent of his draws this season.