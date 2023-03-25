CHLTVGOTW: Five players to watch — Eagles @ Wildcats

The 2022-23 QMJHL regular season concludes today and with it, the Moncton Wildcats (34-29-4) will host the Cape Breton Eagles (30-33-4) in the CHLTV Game of the Week.

Both clubs have already secured their participation in the QMJHL Playoffs; the Wildcats hope to secure the third seed in the Eastern Conference while the Eagles will finish either sixth or seventh based on today’s results.

Moncton, who were announced as hosts of the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game Friday, have locked up a playoff berth for the fifth straight year. The Wildcats have four players with 60 plus points this season while their 246 goals are the fifth most in the QMJHL.

Cape Breton returns to the playoffs for the first time since 2018-19. While they will finish the season a couple of games under .500, the Eagles possess a promising young squad although their offence has been led by its two overagers.

This afternoon’s contest will include a pair of players that will have their name called at the 2023 NHL Draft as well as a player that is hoping to win a QMJHL title for a second straight year.

Maxim Barbashev — Moncton

Barbashev (NYR) has enjoyed a career year in Moncton that sees his 31 goals lead the Wildcats.

His 63 points are also a new career best while 17 of his points have come on the man advantage. A year ago he was named to the QMJHL’s All-Rookie Team after a 42-point campaign.

A fifth-round pick by the Rangers in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Russian ranks fifth on the Wildcats’ all-time scoring list among Europeans with 115 points.

Ivan Ivan – Cape Breton

Named captain earlier in 2023, it’s been a breakout campaign for Ivan in his final QMJHL season.

The Czech native’s 90 points are a career high and are tied for the 11th most by an Eagles player in one season.

The 36th overall pick in the 2019 CHL Import Draft, Ivan’s 177 points are the 17th most in Eagles franchise history and the third most by a European skater. With three points today, he will move into the top 15.

Charles Beaudoin — Moncton

After he helped lead Shawinigan to their first President Cup title last season, Beaudoin has starred for Moncton this year after an offseason trade.

His 68 points are tied for the team lead while his 46 assists are the second most. Twenty-seven of his points have come on the man advantage and he places second in game-winning goals with four.

The former 11th overall pick in the 2018 QMJHL Draft by the Cataractes, Beaudoin has appeared in 267 games in his junior career.

Cam Squires — Cape Breton

In his NHL Draft year, Squires has certainly shown enough to have his name called sooner than later in Nashville.

He recently reached the 30-goal plateau for the first time in his Q career while his 62 points are the third most on the Eagles.

NHL Central Scouting ranked the Charlottetown native as the 114th best North American skater.

#NHLDraft prospect Cam Squires gets @CBEHockey on the board as he hits 50 points for the first time in his @QMJHL career! 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/N2J4APIG6R — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) March 5, 2023

Etienne Morin — Moncton

One of the premier defencemen available at the 2023 NHL Draft, Morin has shown his worth, and more, this season.

The Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, QC., native sits third in QMJHL scoring among blueliners with 68 points while his 21 goals tops all Q d-men. He trails just Keith Yandle (84 points) and David Savarad (77 points) for most points by a Moncton defenceman in one season.

Morin is the third highest ranked CHL defencemen for this year’s NHL Draft and is the 24th overall ranked skater according to NHL Central Scouting.

Where to watch

Saturday’s contest can be seen live for free on CHL TV at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

