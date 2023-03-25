CHL Daily: 67’s record 50th win

CHL Three Stars

A six-point (3G, 3A) outing from Jalen Luypen (CHI) in Tri-City’s 7-4 win over Spokane earned him Friday’s first star. Luypen, who won a WHL title a year ago with Edmonton, has 39 points (18 goals) in 38 games this year with the Americans.

Amadeus Lombardi (DET) made Firebirds history Friday as he became the first player to register 100 points in a season en route to being named the night’s second star. Lombardi had five points (2G, 3A) in a 6-5 overtime win over Kitchener to take his season total 102, besting Brennan Othmann’s previous high of 97 set a year ago.

Windsor’s Alex Christopoulas’ hat-trick took him to 49 goals this season as he collected the third star in the Spits’ 6-3 win over London. Christopoulas is third in goals scored this year in the OHL and will have a chance to hit 50 in Windsor’s final game Saturday against the Knights.

Nightly notes

OHL

For the third time in four seasons, the Ottawa 67’s reached the 50-win mark as they doubled up Peterborough 4-2. Jack Beck (CGY) and Logan Morrison each had a goal and an assist for the OHL’s regular season champions.

Shane Wright (SEA) had three points (1G, 2A) in Windsor’s win over London that ensured the Spits would be crowned Western Conference champions.

Easton Wainwright and Ty Voit (TOR) each scored and added an assist in Sarnia’s 4-1 win against Owen Sound that pushed their streak to 14-0-3.

Barrie erased a 2-0 deficit and scored five straight to beat Kingston 5-2 and eliminate the Fronts from playoff contention. Evan Vierling had three points (1G, 2A) for the Colts who extended its streak to 8-0-1.

After Flint scored three times in the final 2:53 to force overtime against Kitchener, Gavin Hayes (CHI) completed the comeback with the OT winner 65 seconds later as the Firebirds secured their 35 th win of the year.

win of the year. Brayden Gillespie stopped all 14 shots to record his first OHL shutout as Guelph blanked Erie 3-0. Braeden Bowman was in on all three Storm goals with a three-point (1G, 2A) effort.

David Goyette scored the overtime winner 88 seconds into the extra frame as Sudbury beat Hamilton 4-3 for their 30 th win of the campaign.

win of the campaign. Ryan Gagnier’s 31 st of the season was the game-winner and ultimately the goal that guaranteed Oshawa’s spot in the OHL playoffs as they secured the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference after a 3-2 win in Mississauga.

of the season was the game-winner and ultimately the goal that guaranteed Oshawa’s spot in the OHL playoffs as they secured the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference after a 3-2 win in Mississauga. Bryce McConnell-Barker (NYR) and Kalvyn Watson each had three points as the Soo took down Saginaw 7-3 to collect a second straight win.

A @FlintFirebirds franchise record! 👏🏻#LGRW prospect Amadeus Lombardi is the first player in team history to register 💯 points in a season! pic.twitter.com/561QRm85sB — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) March 25, 2023

QMJHL

Zachary Bolduc (STL) made it back-to-back 50-goal seasons during Quebec’s 4-2 win over Rimouski that saw the Remparts claim the QMJHL’s regular season title. Bolduc also collected two assists in the win to take his season total to 110 points.

Gatineau’s streak was extended to 22-0-1 after a 6-1 win over Blainville-Boisbriand where Alexis Gendron (PHI) scored twice and Riley Kidney (MLT) had three assists.

Joshua Roy (MTL) had three points (2G, 1A), as did Christophe Rondeau, in Sherbrooke’s 7-1 triumph over Victoriaville. With a win Saturday against the Tigres, the Phoenix will claim the QMJHL’s Western Conference title.

Olivier Houde had the game-winner for Cape Breton, who have now won four straight, as they beat Halifax 2-1 to prevent the Mooseheads from reaching the 50-win mark.

Thomas Desruisseaux scored the overtime winner for Chicoutimi as they won 4-3 over Baie-Comeau as the Sagueneens reached 70 points on the season.

Vincent Labelle and Yoan Loshing each had a goal and an assist as Moncton grabbed a 5-2 road victory over Acadie-Bathurst.

Jeremy Lapointe hit the 40-goal mark courtesy of his second career hat-trick in Drummondville’s 5-1 win over Shawinigan. The Voltigeurs have won four straight.

Jérémie Biakabutuka buried the overtime winner as the Islanders beat Saint John 4-3.

WHL

Connor McClennon (PHI) and Zack Ostapchuk (OTT) both had goals in the shootout as the ICE collected the extra point in a 3-2 win over Brandon. Winnipeg’s 56 wins and 113 points are the most in the CHL.

Kevin Korchinski (CHI) had four points (2G, 2A), Reid Schaefer (NSH) had three points (1G, 2A) and the Thunderbirds beat Portland 7-3 for their 54 th win of the season.

win of the season. Prince George’s streak was extended to 7-0-3 after an impressive 7-2 win in Kamloops. The offensive wealth was spread around with seven different goalscorers while Carlin Dezainde had three points (1G, 2A).

Brandon Lisowsky (TOR) scored twice as Saskatoon beat Regina 3-2 to reach 99 points in what was a WHL playoffs first round preview as the two teams will meet in a Best-of-7 series next week.

Jagger Firkus (SEA) hit the 40-goal mark for the first time in his WHL career after he scored twice in Moose Jaw’s 5-3 victory against Prince Albert.

Six different players scored as Lethbridge took down Red Deer 6-4. In defeat, Kai Uchacz became the sixth player in Rebels history to score 50 goals in a season.

Luypen wasn’t the only Americans player to score three times Friday as Reese Belton also recorded a hat-trick, the first of his WHL career.

Samuel Honzek scored with less than three seconds remaining in regulation as Vancouver squeaked by Kelowna 3-2 for their second straight win.

Teague Patton had three points (2G, 1A) in Victoria’s 6-4 victory over Everett. In defeat, Jackson Berezowski had a hat-trick to move to 47 goals on the season, tied for the third most in the WHL.

Caleb Wyrostok scored twice for Swift Current in a 3-1 victory versus Medicine Hat to keep their playoff hopes alive. The two teams will meet Saturday night with everything to play for; the victor will secure a berth in the WHL Playoffs while the loser will see their season end.

Kai Uchacz with a 🚀 for his 50th goal of the season❗️ pic.twitter.com/9sd3lO1zWS — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) March 25, 2023

