Kia TopX Show – Josh Bloom & Tristan Luneau

This week we check in with the top-ranked team and the 10th ranked team in the Kia CHL Top-10 rankings, the Gatineau Olympiques and the North Bay Battalion.

Up first is Vancouver Canucks prospect Josh Bloom. We talk about why the Battalion have been so successful at shutting down the opposition lately, 11 goals against on current 9-game wins streak, the vibe around the city of North Bay right now and what it’s like being traded twice in one season.

Then, the QMJHL’s leading scorer amongst defencemen, Tristan Luneau joins me after the Olympiques’ 21-game win streak was halted. He tells us why the Olympiques play the way they do, the impact of their new captain Olivier Nadeau, the lessons the team learned from last year’s playoffs and why Ducks fans should be excited.

Watch the whole interview below or subscribe and listen to it on you preferred podcast platform!