CHL Daily: Mooseheads’ Lawrence closes out 2022 with 7-point night

CHL Three Stars

First-star honours belong to Halifax Mooseheads overage centre Josh Lawrence who exploded for a season high of seven points counting four goals and three assists en route to an 11-3 win in Cape Breton.

Calgary Flames draftee Parker Bell is Saturday’s second star after registering one goal and four assists to guide the Tri-City Americans to a 7-6 overtime victory versus rival Spokane.

Anson Thornton turned aside all 38 shots as the Barrie Colts downed Guelph 8-0. It marked the first shutout of the season for the Arizona Coyotes prospect.

Nightly notes

OHL

Edmonton Oilers prospect Matvey Petrov recorded a season high of four points as the North Bay Battalion took down Oshawa 7-3.

A four-goal final frame lifted the Hamilton Bulldogs to a 5-3 victory in Mississauga. Captain Logan Morrison led the way with a goal and three assists.

Alex Christopoulos netted his 24th goal of the season and played the overtime hero as the Windsor Spitfires defeated Kitchener 5-4.

Overage left-wing Nick DeGrazia notched his first career hat-trick as the Sudbury Wolves came away with a 7-5 victory in the Soo.

Overage netminder Brett Brochu shined with a 38-save performance as the London Knights defeated Sarnia 4-1.

Veteran right-wing Anthony Agostinelli recorded his first-ever hat-trick as the Niagara IceDogs picked up a 5-3 road win in Erie.

Minnesota Wild draftee Hunter Haight tallied twice and added an assist as the Saginaw Spirit downed rival Flint 5-3.

"Silky mitts on the doorstep from Hunter Haight" 🧤 The @mnwild prospect has a point in every game he has played for the @SpiritHockey, and this one might be the nicest 😍@MilkUPOntario | #MilkUPxOHL pic.twitter.com/t2nrDvrZer — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) January 1, 2023

QMJHL

Overage blue-liner Jérémie Biakabutuka netted the game winner with 43 seconds remaining in regulation as the Charlottetown Islanders defeated Acadie-Bathurst 3-2.

Four unanswered goals led the Moncton Wildcats to a 4-1 victory in Saint John. Rookie netminder Jacob Steinman stopped 24 shots to notch his seventh win of the season.

Justin Gill scored twice, bringing him to 31 goals on the season as the Sherbrooke Phoenix upset Quebec 5-2 on the road.

The Drummondville Voltigeurs prevailed with a 5-4 shootout victory versus Rimouski. Netminder Riley Mercer stopped 38 shots in the win.

Overage netminder Thomas Couture stopped 25 shots to record his first shutout of the season as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies defeated Val-d’Or 8-0.

Overage right-wing Marshall Lessard was the hero in overtime as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar picked up a 5-4 victory in Chicoutimi.

A three-goal third period lifted the Victoriaville Tigres to a 5-2 victory versus Shawinigan. Rearguard Pier-Olivier Roy netted the eventual game winner midway through the final frame.

The Gatineau Olympiques held on for a 5-4 road win in Blainville-Boisbriand. Buffalo Sabres prospect Olivier Nadeau notched the game winner.

Plandowski with his first in Cat colours — and it's a beauty!

🚨 Oscar Plandowski, 4:32, Period 3

🍎 Pavan

MON 4 SNB 0#DefendTheDen pic.twitter.com/F08vOyU3vt — Moncton Wildcats (@monctonwildcats) December 31, 2022

WHL

Seattle Kraken draftee Jagger Firkus came away with two goals and two assists for four points as the Moose Jaw Warriors won 6-2 in Brandon.

The Portland Winterhawks tallied six unanswered en route to a 7-2 victory versus Everett. Overage right-wing Robbie Fromm-Delorme led the way with two goals and two assists.

Nine different skaters found the back of the net as the Prince George Cougars downed Kamloops 10-6. Philadelphia Flyers prospect Ethan Samson led the way with two goals and one assist.

Netminder Scott Ratzlaff turned aside 18 shots to record his first shutout of the season as the Seattle Thunderbirds prevailed 2-0 versus Kelowna.

New Jersey Devils draftee Josh Filmon notched his 23rd goal of the season and won it in overtime as the Swift Current Broncos downed Medicine Hat 4-3.

The Winnipeg ICE came away with 2-1 overtime victory versus Saskatoon as overage rearguard Ben Zloty played the hero just 44 seconds into the extra frame.

Nothing like a casual five-point night, including the overtime winner. Parker Bell celebrates the final moments of 2022 in style. 🔥@TCAmericans | @NHLFlames pic.twitter.com/mf4WKVpIm3 — The WHL (@TheWHL) January 1, 2023

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.