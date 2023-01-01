MENU
January 1, 2023

Beck added to Canada’s World Juniors roster

2023 world juniors
by
Matt Tidcombe / CHL

Mississauga Steelheads forward Owen Beck has been added to Canada’s 2023 World Juniors roster.

The 18-year-old will replace Colton Dach who has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament due to an injury he suffered Dec. 31 against Sweden.

Beck has 17 goals and 40 points in 30 games with the Steelheads this season and was one of Canada’s final cuts ahead of the World Juniors at the team’s selection camp. The Montreal Canadiens prospect was the 33rd overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Dach had registered two assists and was a +3 in four games over 10:43 of ice per night.

Canada is back in action Jan. 2 when they face Slovakia in the quarterfinals in Halifax. Puck drop is 6:30pm ET.

More News
CHL Team of the Month: December 2022
4 hours ago
CHL Daily: Mooseheads’ Lawrence closes out 2022 with 7-point night
4 hours ago
2023 World Juniors daily: Jan. 1
6 hours ago
2023 World Juniors in pictures: Dec. 31
17 hours ago
Bedard ties Canadian World Juniors point record
17 hours ago
Canadian Hockey League Community Spotlight: December Recap
1 day ago