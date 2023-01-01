Beck added to Canada’s World Juniors roster

Mississauga Steelheads forward Owen Beck has been added to Canada’s 2023 World Juniors roster.

The 18-year-old will replace Colton Dach who has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament due to an injury he suffered Dec. 31 against Sweden.

Beck has 17 goals and 40 points in 30 games with the Steelheads this season and was one of Canada’s final cuts ahead of the World Juniors at the team’s selection camp. The Montreal Canadiens prospect was the 33rd overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Dach had registered two assists and was a +3 in four games over 10:43 of ice per night.

Canada is back in action Jan. 2 when they face Slovakia in the quarterfinals in Halifax. Puck drop is 6:30pm ET.