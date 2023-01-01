CHL Team of the Month: December 2022

The Canadian Hockey League announced today the December edition of the CHL Team of the Month for the 2022-23 regular season.

Among the forward ranks is Seattle Thunderbirds overage centre Jared Davidson who through 12 December appearances collected eight goals and 12 assists for 20 points underscored by back-to-back four-point nights. A 2022 fifth-round selection of the Montreal Canadiens, the Edmonton native has posted 47 points in 29 games this season.

Also up front is New York Islanders draftee Matthew Maggio of the Windsor Spitfires who impressed with 20 points counting 13 goals and seven assists coming in 11 appearances. In all, the 20-year-old product of nearby Tecumseh, Ont., recorded at least one point in each December contest, highlighted by a dominant five-goal performance versus Erie midway through the month. On the season, the budding right-wing has registered 48 points in 31 games.

Rounding out the forward group is Red Deer Rebels 2003-born centre Kai Uchacz who registered 12 goals and six assists for 18 points in 10 games in December. Among the highlights was back-to-back hat-tricks coming against rivals Edmonton and Calgary. On the season, the product of De Winton, Alta., stands at 48 points through 35 games.

On the blue line, 2023 NHL Draft hopeful Beau Akey of the Barrie Colts impressed with two goals and 11 assists for 13 points through 10 December outings. In all, that stretch counted a six-game point streak in which Akey collected 10 points. A 17-year-old native of Waterloo, Ont., on the season Akey sits tied for first among Colts defencemen with 26 points counting six goals and 20 assists in 30 games.

Also on the back end is Moncton Wildcats defenceman Etienne Morin who recorded five goals and 10 assists for 15 points in 11 contests. In all, December saw Morin held off the scoresheet on just one occasion, bringing him to a team-leading 38 points in 34 games this season. A 17-year-old native of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que., Morin is earmarked for the upcoming NHL Draft class.

Between the pipes, 2004-born netminder Dylan Ernst surrendered a lone loss through 10 outings with the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia host Kamloops Blazers to close out December with a 9-1-0-0 showing alongside a .914 save percentage and 2.40 goals-against average. Ernst, 18, began the month on a high note, posting back-to-back shutouts over Vancouver and Victoria in which he combined for 55 saves. Through 2022-23, the Weyburn, Sask., native owns a 20-5-1-1 record coupled with a .919 save percentage and 2.36 goals-against average.