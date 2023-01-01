2023 World Juniors daily: Jan. 1

The quarterfinals at the 2023 World Juniors are set.

After a memorable New Year’s Eve, the final eight teams now know their opponents.

2023 World Juniors quarterfinals

Finland vs. Sweden — 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT

Czechia vs. Switzerland — 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT

USA vs. Germany — 4 pm ET / 1 p.m. PT

Canada vs. Slovakia — 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT

Day 6 results:

Switzerland 4-3 Slovakia (SO)

Czechia 8-1 Germany

USA 6-2 Finland

Canada 5-1 Sweden

About yesterday:

Rodwin Dionicio (NIAG) was the shootout hero for Switzerland as he scored the decisive goal in the 10th round to give his nation the extra point and their third win of the round-robin.

Lorenzo Canonica (SHA) scored in regulation for Switzerland while Attilio Biasca (HAL), Robin Louis (VDO), Miles Mueller (MON), Maximilian Streule (BVB) and Jonas Taibel (MON) all had an assist.

In the 🔟th round of the shootout … Rodwin Dionicio wins it for 🇨🇭🥳 #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/QgMOJcEjsZ — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 31, 2022

Czechia secured top spot in Group A thanks to a comprehensive win over Germany where Jakob Brabenec (CHA), Martin Rysavy (MJ) and Gabriel Szturc (KEL) all had three points. Tomas Suchanek (TC) stopped 18 shots while David Spacek (SHE) had two points (1G, 1A).

Gabriel Szturc shows off his quick hands! 🇨🇿 #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/UGnMHvXncj — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 31, 2022

The USA wound up taking Group B as coupled with their win over Finland and Slovakia’s defeat, they came out on top. Tyler Boucher (OTT) was pointless for the Americans over 11:40 of ice time.

Canada claimed second place in Group B as they beat Sweden thanks to a hot start that saw the hosts build a 3-0 first period lead. Brennan Othmann (PBO) scored twice while Connor Bedard (REG) had four assists to take his career World Juniors point tally to 31 points to tie Eric Lindros’ Canadian record.

Nine other CHL players had at least one point while Thomas Milic (SEA) made 22 saves.

Latvia and Austria will compete in the relegation round in a best-of-three series. The winner will secure its spot at the 2024 World Juniors.

CHL leaders: