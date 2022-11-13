CHL Daily: ICE freezing out competition

CHL Three Stars

Tanner Howe’s four-point night (2G, 2A) guided the Regina Pats to a 6-2 home ice win over nationally ranked Red Deer, helping him earn first-star honours. With the performance, Howe moved into second in team scoring with 23 points through 18 games this season.

Samuel Honzek is the night’s second star after finding the scoresheet four times (2G, 2A) as the Vancouver Giants topped Prince George 5-4 on the road to extend the club’s point streak to four games. The Giants sit third in the WHL’s B.C. Division with 18 points in as many games.

Brody Crane put up four points (2G, 2A) to power the London Knights to a 6-1 road win in Windsor, taking home third-star recognition for his efforts. Skating in his second season with the Knights, Crane has impressed with near point-per-game production totaling six goals and seven assists in 15 outings.

Nightly notes

OHL

Rookie centre Cooper Foster dazzled with three points including his first-ever two-goal game as the Ottawa 67’s downed Niagara 7-2.

Overage right-wing Avery Hayes tallied twice including the overtime winner coming on the man advantage to lift the Hamilton Bulldogs to a 3-2 win over Mississauga.

After picking up an assist in the middle frame, J.R. Avon (PHI) of the Peterborough Petes played the hero in the shootout to edge Flint 3-2.

Budding blue-liner Pavel Mintyukov (ANA) tallied twice as the Saginaw Spirit came away with the overtime victory versus the Soo.

Six different scorers found the back of the net for the Sudbury Wolves including talented left-wing and 2023 NHL Draft hopeful Quentin Musty in a 6-1 final over Kitchener.

Scoring five unanswered en route to an eventual 7-2 victory, the North Bay Battalion won big in Barrie. Centre Dalyn Wakely led the way with a three-point (2G, 1A) performance.

Five goals in the final frame led the Owen Sound Attack to an 8-5 comeback victory over Erie. Both rookie Tomislav Brennan and Cedrick Guindon (MTL) wrapped up the night with two goals.

QMJHL

Six goals in the opening frame led the Shawinigan Cataractes to an eventual 8-5 victory over Val-d’Or. Among the most productive players was captain William Veillette who netted a hat-trick.

Netminder Nikolas Hurtubise turned aside 34 shots to record his second win over the season in a 4-1 final over Drummondville.

Overage goaltender Francesco Lapenna stopped all 36 shots to notch his second shutout of the season and guide the Charlottetown Islanders to a 2-0 victory over Halifax in which rookie defenceman Anton Topinyckyz also netted his first career goal.

2023 NHL Draft prospect Etienne Morin notched two assists to help guide the Moncton Wildcats to a 4-1 takedown of Acadie-Bathurst.

📽️ First career @QMJHL goal for Anton Topilnyckyj! Congratulations, Anton 🙌 pic.twitter.com/00dPfRCoNu — Charlottetown Islanders (@IslandersHKY) November 12, 2022

WHL



The 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia host Kamloops Blazers returned to the win column in a 6-1 final over rival Kelowna that saw six players finish with multiple points including captain and Dallas Stars draftee Logan Stankoven.

Rookie netminder Harrison Meneghin shined with a 31-save performance to help the Lethbridge Hurricanes to a decisive 2-1 win over Swift Current.

Forwards Brayden Boehm and Brenden Lee each tallied twice to push the Medicine Hat Tigers to a 5-1 win in Moose Jaw.

Saskatoon Blades netminder Ethan Chadwick made a tidy 21 saves to record his first career shutout in a 5-0 victory versus Edmonton.

The Calgary Hitmen pushed their win streak to six straight following a 2-1 overtime decision in Seattle that saw 2005-born centre Oliver Tulk play the hero in the bonus session.

Seven unanswered markers led the Spokane Chiefs to an eventual 7-3 victory versus Tri-City in which centre Cade Hayes starred with a four-point (2G, 2A) performance.

The Portland Winterhawks pushed their undefeated in regulation streak to eight games following a 7-4 victory in Victoria where left-wing Aidan Litke dazzled with a season-high four-point (1G, 3A) night.

Make that 13 straight wins for the Winnipeg ICE following Saturday’s 8-3 takedown of rival Brandon in which 2023 NHL Draft prospect Zach Benson tallied twice and added an assist.

HAVE A NIGHT THEN HAYESER! His second goal of the night and his 4th point of the game! Bertholet and Brinson with the helpers.#GoChiefsGo pic.twitter.com/5AyX3eqtVM — Spokane Chiefs (@spokanechiefs) November 13, 2022

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.