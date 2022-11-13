Petes acquire Othmann from Flint

The Peterborough Petes made a big splash Saturday as they acquired New York Rangers prospect and Flint Firebirds captain Brennan Othmann.

In return, Flint received Artem Guryev (SJ) and three draft picks.

A year ago, Othmann led the Firebirds to the OHL’s Western Conference Finals where they fell in seven games to Windsor. Othmann tallied 50 goals and 97 points during the regular season, both Firebirds franchise records, and added 24 points (nine goals) in the postseason. At season’s end, he was named to the OHL’s First All-Star Team.

The 19-year-old ranks third in goals (76), fifth in assists (78) and fourth in points (154) in team history.

Othmann was the 16th overall pick by the Rangers in the 2021 NHL Draft. The Pickering, Ont., native won gold with Canada at the 2022 World Juniors where he played at a point-per-game pace in six contests.

Guryev played 60 games with the Petes over three seasons recording one goal and 15 points.