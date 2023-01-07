CHL Daily: Hats hit the ice as Storm’s Zhugin scores three

CHL Three Stars

Six unanswered goals including four in the opening frame paced the Guelph Storm to a 7-2 win over Erie. Leading the way for the Storm was Russian left-wing Valentin Zhugin who registered four points counting his first career hat-trick.

Friday’s second star is Anaheim Ducks draftee Sasha Pastujov of the Sarnia Sting who notched two goals and two assists en route to a 7-1 triumph of Windsor. Pastujov has now recorded 27 points in 14 games since joining the Sting in mid-November.

Seattle Kraken draftee David Goyette earns third-star honours after putting one goal and three assists to lead the Sudbury Wolves to a 6-4 victory versus Oshawa. Goyette is currently riding an 11-game point streak in which he has tallied 11 goals and 14 assists.

OHL

Budding blue-liner and Winnipeg Jets draftee Dmitry Kuzmin played the overtime hero as the Flint Firebirds prevailed 6-5 versus the Soo.

A three-goal opening frame powered the Owen Sound Attack to a 5-2 win over Kingston. 2023 NHL Draft hopeful Colby Barlow pocketed the eventual game winner.

The London Knights pushed their win streak to eight following a 5-1 takedown of Hamilton. Rookie centre Easton Cowan impressed with a pair of assists.

The Mississauga Steelheads tallied three times in the final frame to down Barrie 5-1. Danish rearguard Kasper Larsen pushed the pace with two goals and one assist.

Four different skaters found the back of the net while overage centre Cameron Tolnai picked up a pair of assists as the Ottawa 67’s defeated Niagara 4-1.

New York Islanders draftee Tristan Lennox of the Saginaw Spirit turned aside all 21 shots to record his second shutout of the season in a 3-0 win over Kitchener.

QMJHL

A four-goal third period lifted the Halifax Mooseheads to a 6-4 road win in Saint John. 2004-born centre Markus Vidicek capitalized twice for the Mooseheads.

Carolina Hurricanes draftee Patrik Hamrla stopped all 15 shots to record his third shutout of the season in a 3-0 road win in Charlottetown.

St. Louis Blues 2021 first-round selection Zachary Bolduc chipped in with a pair of goals as the Quebec Remparts doubled up on Gatineau 4-2.

The Victoriaville Tigres returned to the win column following a 4-3 shootout victory in Drummondville. Netminder Nathan Darveau stopped 36 shots in the win.

The Chicoutimi Sagueneens stopped a late surge to prevail 6-4 in Shawinigan. Veteran blue-liner Jonathan Desrosiers impressed with one goal and two assists in the victory.

2004-born centre Thomas Larouche lit the lamp with 57 seconds remaining in overtime as the Val-d’Or Foreurs defeated Acadie-Bathurst 3-2.

WHL

Three unanswered markers led the Brandon Wheat Kings to a 3-2 victory over Portland. Defenceman Quinn Mantei’s first goal of the season stood as the eventual game winner.

The Medicine Hat Tigers cashed in twice in the final frame to come away with 3-2 win in Edmonton. Budding blue-liner Pavel Bocharov scored the game winner with less than three minutes remaining in regulation.

The Kelowna Rockets prevailed 3-2 versus rival Kamloops. The victory saw 2023 NHL Draft prospect Andrew Cristall tally twice, with his second counting as the game-winning goal.

2004-born netminder Ethan Buenaventura turned aside 35 shots as the Calgary Hitmen picked up a 2-1 shootout win in Moose Jaw.

Veteran left-wing Sloan Stanick scored his 13th of the season – counting as the eventual game winner – as the Prince Albert Raiders defeated Red Deer 2-1.

The Everett Silvertips doubled up on Prince George to come away with a 4-2 road win. Overage centre Ryan Hofer shined with two goals and one assist.

The Seattle Thunderbirds remain unbeaten in regulation in 14 straight following a 6-0 road win in Regina. 2023 NHL Draft hopeful Scott Ratzlaff turned aside 28 shots to record his fourth shutout of the season.

The Victoria Royals doubled up on Spokane to record a 6-3 road win. Fellow forwards Scott Tanner and Marcus Almquist each finished with two goals and one assist.

The Swift Current Broncos tallied twice in the final frame then finished it in the shootout to prevail 5-4 versus Saskatoon. Rookie left-wing Brady Birnie finished with a pair of points.

Veteran defenceman Brenden Pentecost tallied just 20 seconds into the extra session as the Vancouver Giants picked up a 3-2 overtime win in Tri-City.

