Clarke, Wright reassigned to CHL

After they helped Canada win gold at the 2023 World Juniors Thursday night, Brandt Clarke and captain Shane Wright were both reassigned to the CHL Friday.

Clarke will join Barrie for a third season where over the course of 112 games with the Colts, he has registered 97 points. The eighth overall pick by the L.A. Kings in the 2021 NHL Draft, Clarke made his NHL debut earlier this season and played nine games where he added two assists.

He also suited up five times with the AHL’s Ontario Reign and at the World Juniors, had eight points (two goals) in seven games.

Wright was sent to Kingston where he has starred over two previous campaigns. He was the OHL’s Rookie of the Year in 2019-20 and a year ago tallied 32 goals and 94 points before the Kraken selected him with the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

The Burlington, Ont., native scored his first NHL goal Dec. 6 and had two points in eight games. In a conditioning stint with the AHL’s Coachella Valley, Wright scored four times in five games before he would captain Canada to gold at the 2023 World Juniors where he scored in Thursday’s final.

Both men captained their respective OHL clubs in 2021-22.