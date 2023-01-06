Brabenec and Kidney on move at QMJHL trade deadline

Vegas Golden Knights prospect Jakub Brabenec and Montreal Canadiens draft pick Riley Kidney were both traded before the QMJHL’s trade deadline closed Friday.

Nineteen trades took place before the deadline but Brabenec and Kidney were the two biggest names on the move.

Charlottetown dealt Brabenec, who won a silver medal with Czechia Thursday night at the 2023 World Juniors, to Sherbrooke for Joel Marchon and five draft picks.

In 28 games with the Islanders, Brabenec led the team in points with 25 and over the course of 86 games, notched 89 points (25 goals) with Charlottetown.

Kidney was flipped to Gatineau for Carolina Hurricanes prospect Robert Orr, Donovan Arsenault and a 2025 first-round pick.

The 19-year-old, who won gold with Canada at the 2022 World Juniors, leaves Acadie-Bathurst as the franchise’s sixth most prolific scorer with 216 points while he ranks third in assists with 154.

Orr, who was traded to Gatineau in the offseason, has nine goals and 21 points in 36 games this year.

