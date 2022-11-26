CHL Daily: Generals stars shine with four-point nights

CHL Three Stars

Regina Pats netminder Drew Sim is the night’s first star as he shined with a 47-save effort to record his second shutout of the season in a 3-0 road win in Vancouver. This year, Sim has found the win column in seven of his 13 appearances.

Florida Panthers prospect Josh Davies takes home second-star recognition after he netted his first career hat-trick as the Swift Current Broncos defeated Edmonton 5-2. This season, Davies sits fourth in Broncos scoring with 14 points counting eight goals and six assists in 19 outings.

Soo Greyhounds netminder Charlie Schenkel is the third star of the night after he turned aside all 35 shots to record his second shutout of the season in a 4-0 win over Mississauga. The 18-year-old owns a .912 save percentage and 3.00 goals-against average in 14 contests in 2022-23.

Nightly notes

OHL

Hamilton Bulldogs overage right-wing Avery Hayes picked up three points including the game-winning tally in a 4-1 win over North Bay.

2023 NHL Draft hopeful Matthew Soto scored twice including the overtime winner as the Kingston Frontenacs downed Sudbury 5-4.

The Niagara IceDogs rallied for seven goals counting a pair from 2003-born right-wing Brenden Sirizzotti to top Barrie 7-4.

The exceptional Michael Misa flashed his offensive magic with a goal and an assist in a 4-1 road win in Sarnia. Misa leads all OHL rookies with 23 points in 17 outings.

The Flint Firebirds took home a 4-3 shootout win on the road against rival Windsor in which rookie netminder Nathan Day recorded his fifth win of the season.

The Guelph Storm prevailed 4-3 over Owen Sound in the shootout. Among the top performers was budding blue-liner and St. Louis Blues draftee Michael Buchinger with two assists.

The London Knights downed rival Kitchener 4-0 as overage goaltender Brett Brochu stopped all 28 shots to record his first shutout of 2022-23.

Fellow forwards Calum Ritchie and Ryan Gagnier dominated with four-point performances as the Oshawa Generals defeated Peterborough 8-2.

Great game from @KingstonFronts' Matthew Soto on Friday 👍 2023 #NHLDraft prospect scored twice, taking a feed from @FlaPanthers prospect Braden Haché in OT to give the sophomore 22 points in 23 games 🎥 pic.twitter.com/5FVHRGHm7Y — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) November 26, 2022

QMJHL

Nashville Predators prospect Zachary L’Heureux finished with a goal and an assist as the Halifax Mooseheads came out on top 6-2 on the road in Cape Breton.

Four different skaters found the back of the net including overage centre Tristan Allard as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies defeated Moncton 4-2 on the road.

The Val-d’Or Foreurs doubled up Charlottetown 6-3 after scoring five unanswered in the opening frame. Forward William Provost and defenceman Nathan Drapeau each tallied twice.

The Quebec Remparts returned to their winning ways with a 4-3 takedown of Baie-Comeau in which Anaheim Ducks first rounder Nathan Gaucher pushed the pace with one goal and one assist.

The Drummondville Voltigeurs traded chances in an eventual 5-3 victory over Sherbrooke that saw second-year forward Tyler Peddle secure his first hat-trick of the season.

2023 NHL Draft prospect Natan Ethier led the way with a two-goal performance as the Shawinigan Cataractes downed Rimouski 5-2.

The Victoriaville Tigres scored four unanswered en route to a 5-1 final over Gatineau in which overage left-wing Thomas Belgarde shined with a two-goal output.

Chicoutimi Sagueneens rookie right winger Maxim Masse scored twice including the eventual game winner and added two assists in a 5-2 win over Blainville-Boisbriand.

Zach L'Heureux's return so far: 1 goal & 1 assist 🚨 L'Heureux (1) 12:16 2nd period

🍎 Vidicek, Biasca | #GoMooseGo pic.twitter.com/oJeAyVEa0Z — Halifax Mooseheads (@HFXMooseheads) November 26, 2022

WHL

The Lethbridge Hurricanes prevailed 4-3 versus Brandon as 2003-born right-wing Tyson Laventure pushed the pace with two goals including the game winner coming on the man advantage.

A strong second-half effort counting four unanswered goals saw the Prince Albert Raiders come away with a 5-2 road win in Calgary. Overage centre Keaton Sorensen finished with two goals and two assists.

The Kelowna Rockets doubled up Everett 4-2. Captain Colton Dach, a 2021 second-round selection of the Chicago Blackhawks, led the way with one goal and one assist.

The Moose Jaw Warriors held on for a 3-2 road win in Kamloops that saw 2023 NHL Draft prospect Brayden Yager secure his 11th goal of the season, one shy of the team lead.

The Medicine Hat Tigers came away with a 3-2 shootout victory against Red Deer. Between the pipes, 2003-born netminder Beckett Langkow turned aside 29 shots to record his eighth win of the season.

Arizona Coyotes first rounder Conor Geekie finished with a pair of points as the Winnipeg ICE doubled up the Saskatoon Blades in a 6-3 road win.

The Seattle Thunderbirds pushed their point streak to six games as they downed Portland 6-1. New addition and Chicago Blackhawks draftee Nolan Allan led the way with a trio of points.

