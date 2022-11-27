CHL Daily: Bedard and the Pats put on a show in Victoria

CHL Three Stars

Regina Pats left-wing Tanner Howe led the honours Saturday after posting a single-game high of four goals plus two assists in a 9-5 road win in Victoria. Eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft, Howe is putting together an impressive campaign with the Pats that has seen him notch 33 points in 23 appearances.

2023 NHL Draft favourite Connor Bedard is the night’s second star as he scored his second hat-trick of the season. Debuting with the Pats in 2020-21, it marks the fourth hat-trick of his career. This season, Bedard leads the WHL in scoring with 53 points in 24 games.

Rounding out recognition from the Pats, third-star honours belong to Czech-born rearguard Stanislav Svozil who closed out the contest versus the Royals with one goal and three assists for a season high of four points. Svozil was chosen by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Nightly notes

OHL

The Barrie Colts doubled up Erie 4-2 to return to the win column. Between the pipes, Colts netminder Ben West shined in stopping 34 shots for his fifth victory of the season.

The Flint Firebirds reached double digits in a 10-0 romp of Sarnia in which centres Amadeus Lombardi (Detroit Red Wings) and Simon Slavicek both tallied twice.

Daniel Michaud rallied with a late pair to complete the hat-trick as the Niagara IceDogs prevailed 5-4 versus North Bay. It marked Michaud’s first-ever three-goal game.

The Peterborough Petes held on for a 3-2 win over Ottawa in which Philadelphia Flyers prospect J.R. Avon netted his 11th goal of the season to tie for the team lead.

Rookie blue-liner Zayne Parekh led the way with a four-point performance counting two goals and two assists as the Saginaw Spirit downed Windsor 7-2.

Winnipeg Jets draftee Danny Zhilkin played the overtime hero as the Guelph Storm prevailed 4-3 in Owen Sound. Zhilkin sits second among Storm goal scorers with nine on the season.

Daniel Michaud's Saturday night hat trick was a thing of beauty 😍 Big centreman scored the tying and winning goals as the @OHLIceDogs skated to a second straight win 🎥 pic.twitter.com/HPmsOIqvyT — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) November 27, 2022

QMJHL

The Shawinigan Cataractes pushed their win streak to three following a 5-1 victory over Baie-Comeau in which captain William Veillette pushed the pace with a three-point outing.

Eight unanswered goals led to an 8-0 victory for the Victoriaville Tigres over Chicoutimi in which captain Maxime Pellerin led the way with two goals and two assists for four points.

Columbus Blue Jackets draftee James Malatesta put up a pair and added an assist as the Quebec Remparts prevailed 5-2 versus Gatineau.

A busy night saw Russian netminder Sergei Litvinov turn aside 47 shots to help guide the Acadie-Bathurst Titan to a 5-2 win against Rouyn-Noranda.

The Val-d’Or Foreurs doubled up Saint John 6-3 on the road as overage right-wing Alexandre Doucet impressed with two goals and one assist.

WHL

A productive weekend continued for Tyson Laventure as the Lethbridge Hurricanes veteran right-wing netted his first career hat-trick in a 6-4 win in Brandon.

A red-hot man advantage was the difference as the Moose Jaw Warriors capitalized three times on the powerplay to come away with a 4-3 win in Kelowna. Jagger Firkus and Brayden Yager each scored twice while the former also added two assists.

Captian Riley Fiddler-Schultz led the way with a three-point outing counting one goal and two assists as the Calgary Hitmen came away with a 5-2 win in Medicine Hat.

The Kamloops Blazers returned to the win column with a 4-1 takedown of Prince George that saw Minnesota Wild draftee Caedan Bankier score twice, counting both the game winner and another marker coming shorthanded.

The Red Deer Rebels scored six unanswered en route to a 6-1 victory over Prince Albert in which six different skaters lit the lamp. Kai Uchacz finished with a trio of points.

The Saskatoon Blades impressed with a 5-2 victory versus Winnipeg that witnessed Belarusian left-wing Egor Sidorov scored three times to notch his third career hat-trick.

A pair of late third-period goals led the Swift Current Broncos to a 5-3 win over Edmonton with the eventual game winner coming off the stick of New Jersey Devils draftee Josh Filmon.

The Tri-City Americans doubled up rival Spokane in a 4-2 final in which Calgary Flames up-and-comer Parker Bell pushed the pace with a two-goal performance.

