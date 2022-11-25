Dumais signs ELC with Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed Halifax Mooseheads forward Jordan Dumais to a three-year entry-level contract.

Dumais currently leads the CHL in scoring with 49 points in just 22 games while his 19 goals are tied for second. His 30 assists are the second most across the CHL and he has recorded two separate six-point games this season. Furthermore, Dumais has had 14 multi-point efforts and began the season on an 11-game point streak.

A year ago, the Ile Bizard, QC., native had 109 points as a 17-year-old as he became just the eighth player in Mooseheads history to cross the 100-point threshold.

His spectacular season was rewarded when the Blue Jackets selected him 96th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.

After he tallied just three minor penalties all year long, Dumais was named the CHL Sportsman of the Year at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, an award he also won in the QMJHL.