CHL Daily: 67’s clinch playoff spot on Matier OT win

Niagara’s Zakary Lavoie tied a franchise record with six points (3G, 3A) to collect the first star on Family Day. Lavoie is the fourth player to achieve the feat in IceDogs history while it was his second hat-trick of the season. Between Mississauga and Niagara, Lavoie has 23 goals and 45 points.

Beckett Sennecke had a career high five points (2G, 3A) in Oshawa’s 10-7 win over Niagara to claim the second star. Sennecke, who is eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft, is second in OHL rookie scoring with 45 points.

Michael Simpson’s 45 save shutout earned him the third star as Peterborough blanked Sudbury 4-0. In 41 games this season, Simpson is 21-16-3 with a 2.65 GAA.

Jack Matier (NSH) had the decider in overtime as Ottawa beat North Bay 3-2 as the Eastern Conference’s top two sides met. Pavel Mintyukov (ANA) and Logan Morrison each had 1-1 in the victory as the 67’s clinched a playoff spot.

Denver Barkey’s second goal of the day was the overtime winner as London beat Windsor 4-3 in a battle between the Western Conference’s top two teams. Jacob Julien also scored twice for the Knights while Ryan Winterton (SEA) was one of three London players to tally two assists.

Ethan Del Mastro (CHI), Ryan Mast and Ty Voit (TOR) each had three points (1G, 2A) as Sarnia took down Flint 7-3 to push their streak to 3-0-1.

Matyas Sapovaliv (VGK) scored twice in Saginaw’s 3-1 road win over Mississauga as the Spirit won its 30 th game of the season.

game of the season. Braeden Bowman had a pair of goals and an assist as Guelph collected a second straight win courtesy of a 6-2 victory over Owen Sound while Matthew Poitras added three points (1G, 2A) in the win.

Ben West stopped all 22 shots he faced and Beau Jelsma scored twice as Barrie won 4-0 in Kingston to become the fifth OHL club to hit the 70-point mark.

Tristan Malboeuf’s second career OHL shutout backed Hamilton to a 4-0 win over Kitchener while Sahil Panwar added a goal and an assist offensively.

Luca D’Amato had a career best four points (1G, 3A) in Oshawa’s wild win over Niagara as they moved up to seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

DENVER. BARKEY. 🔥 The #NHLDraft prospect scores his second of the game just 25 seconds into overtime to lead the @LondonKnights past the Spitires to take first in the Western Conference 📽️ pic.twitter.com/YhkQOTzA6m — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) February 20, 2023

LAVOIE COLLECTS THE HAT-TRICK 🎩🎩🎩 The @OHLIceDogs sniper scores his third of the afternoon in under two periods in what has been a high-scoring affair in Oshawa 📽️ pic.twitter.com/DKePuzdc6B — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) February 20, 2023

Josh Lawrence had three points (2G, 1A) as Halifax won their third straight after they doubled up Moncton 4-2 a day after they scored 11 against the Wildcats on the back of Jordan Dumais’ (CBJ) seven-point effort that made his the second CHL player to surpass 100 points this season.

Simon Hughes’ two goals led Charlottetown to a 5-3 victory over Saint John to win back-to-back contests.

Josh gets it to go on the man advantage 🚨 Lawrence 2 (39) PP 16:43 1st period

🍎 Doucet, Dumais | #GoMooseGo pic.twitter.com/FhzYhkzHAM — Halifax Mooseheads (@HFXMooseheads) February 20, 2023

Zach Benson had a goal and an assist while Owen Pederson had three points (2G, 1A) as Winnipeg won their CHL best 44 th game of the season.

game of the season. Thomas Milic made 26 saves for his third shutout of the season while Gracyn Sawchyn had three points (2G, 1A) as Seattle beat Victoria 7-0 for their seventh straight victory.

Daylan Kuefler (NYI) and Dylan Sydor each scored twice as Kamloops took down Edmonton 7-3 to win their ninth straight.

Zac Funk’s seventh-round shootout goal gave Prince George a 1-0 win over Portland. Tyler Brennan (NJ) stopped all 31 shots he faced to record his first shutout of the season while the Winterhawks’ Dante Giannuzzi, despite the loss, made 30 saves to tally his fifth career shutout.

Adam Kydd had three points (1G, 2A) as Kelowna beat Tri-City 3-1 to win their third in a row.

Samuel Honzek had two goals in regulation before Ty Thorpe scored the overtime winner for Vancouver as they beat Spokane 4-1.

Stanislav Svozil (CBJ) had a goal and an assist while Connor Bedard, who surpassed 100 points Friday, had two assists in a 4-2 Regina win over Lethbridge.

Sloan Stanick’s overtime winner gave Prince Albert a 4-3 road win over Brandon. Evan Herman scored twice in the win as the Raiders collected a fourth straight victory.

Brendan Lee opened and closed the scoring as Medicine Hat beat Red Deer 4-1 to move a game over .500 and into eighth spot in the Eastern Conference.

Ty Thorpe caps off the @WHLGiants Family Day festivities in WHOA-vertime! pic.twitter.com/NLeuRUdbsI — The WHL (@TheWHL) February 21, 2023

