QMJHL unveils new logo for 2022-2023 Playoffs

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League today unveiled the new logo that will be used as of the 2022-2023 post-season.

Following the announcement of Commissioner Gilles Courteau’s retirement last December, President of the Board of Members, Richard Letourneau, as well as Second Vice-President of the Executive Committee, Bobby Smith, revealed that the league’s championship trophy would now bear the name of the outgoing Commissioner.

Thus, the President Cup was renamed the Gilles-Courteau Trophy. The name change would obviously lead to an update of the circuit’s playoff logo, which is being revealed here.

The final games of the 2022-23 QMJHL regular season calendar are scheduled for March 25.