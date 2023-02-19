CHL Daily: Gendron scores five as Olympiques win streak hits nine games

CHL Three Stars

Alexis Gendron (PHI) tied a Gatineau Olympiques franchise record as he scored five times in an 8-4 win over Cape Breton to be named the first star. The 19-year-old became the 11th player in franchise history to score five times in a game and since he was acquired from Blainville-Boisbriand Dec. 19, Gendron has 15 goals and 24 points in 19 games with Gatineau.

Riley Kidney’s (MTL) explosive offensive output with Gatineau continued Saturday as he tied a career high with five points, all of which were assists, to claim the second star. As a member of the Olympiques, Kidney has recorded a staggering 34 points (nine goals) in 14 games. His 79 points this year are the sixth most in the QMJHL.

Kevin Korchinski (CHI) had a season best four assists as he helped Seattle beat Victoria 8-1 and earn the night’s third star. Korchinski’s 55 points this season are tied for the third most in the WHL among defencemen.

Nightly notes

OHL

Ryan Winterton (SEA) scored the overtime winner for London as they erased a 3-0 deficit against Sarnia to win the latest Battle of the 402. The win also clinched the Knights a playoff spot for the 22 nd straight season.

straight season. Dmitry Kuzmin (WPG), Amadeus Lombardi (DET), Riley Piercey and Coulson Pitre all had a goal and an assist as Flint beat Kitchener 6-1 as they got back to .500 with their 25 th

Jacob Maillet had the overtime winner for Windsor as they beat Mississauga 3-2 to collect their ninth consecutive win. The Spitfires’ 78 points are the most in the OHL’s Western Conference.

Valentin Zhugin had the shootout winner for Guelph as they collected a 5-4 road win against Oshawa. Matthew Poitras (BOS) had three points (1G, 2A) in regulation as the Storm moved a game over. 500.

North Bay overcame a 2-0 hole against Barrie to pick up a 4-2 road win as they maintained the second best record in the Eastern Conference.

Matyas Sapovaliv’s (VGK) second goal of the night counted as the game-winner for Saginaw in a 3-2 win over Owen Sound as the Spirit made it three straight wins.

Spencer Sova buried the overtime winner for Erie as they beat the Soo 6-5. Sault Ste. Marie had built a 4-0 lead that was erased courtesy of five straight Erie goals before Mark Duarte’s goal with three minutes left sent the game to the extra frame.

#SeaKraken prospect Ryan Winterton scored the OT winner for the @LondonKnights as they completed the comeback in Saturday's Battle of the 402 AND booked their spot in the #OHLPlayoffs! #RoadtoMemorialCup pic.twitter.com/VhUmcX3bOt — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) February 19, 2023

QMJHL

In Gatineau’s win over Cape Breton, Tristan Luneau (ANA) collected three assists while Marcel Marcel, Olivier Nadeau (BUF) and Noah Warren (ANA) all had two helpers as the Olympiques made it nine straight victories.

Jakub Brabenec (VGK) scored twice and Joshua Roy (MTL) had three points (1G, 2A) as Sherbrooke defeated Moncton 6-2 to push their streak to 8-0-1.

Tommy Cormier’s 32 nd of the season stood as the game-winner for Victoriaville in a 4-3 victory over Shawinigan while Thomas Belgarde had three points (1G, 2A).

of the season stood as the game-winner for Victoriaville in a 4-3 victory over Shawinigan while Thomas Belgarde had three points (1G, 2A). Romain Rodzinski had four assists for Chicoutimi and Alexis Morin scored twice as the Sagueneens collected a 5-3 win in Val d’Or.

Baie-Comeau used a three-goal third period to take down Drummondville 4-0. Felix Hamel and Olivier Ciarlo combined for a 26-save shutout.

Charlottetown’s three-goal second period turned the tides as they erased Saint John’s 2-0 lead to collect a 3-2 road victory. Kiefer Lyons’ second career QMJHL goal was the game-winner.

#FueledbyPhilly prospect Alexis Gendron with a five-for tonight! 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 Alexis Gendron marque 5 buts dans la victoire des @OlympiquesGAT! pic.twitter.com/DJ8Xd7zQpl — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) February 19, 2023

WHL

A five-goal third period powered Winnipeg to a 7-4 road win over Regina as Zack Ostapchuk (OTT) and Matthew Savoie (BUF) each scored twice. Winnipeg’s 43 wins are tied for the most in the CHL alongside Quebec.

Kyle Crnkovic and Jared Davidson (MTL) had two goals each in Seattle’s comprehensive win over Victoria as they pushed their win streak to six games.

David Adaszynski and Carter Yakemchuk each had a pair of goals while Riley Fiddler-Schultz and Oliver Tulk had three assists apiece as Calgary won 7-2 in Edmonton to move a game over .500.

Kai Uchacz’s 43 rd goal of the season gave Red Deer a 5-4 overtime victory against Medicine Hat. The Rebels’ 37 wins this season are tied for the second most in the WHL.

goal of the season gave Red Deer a 5-4 overtime victory against Medicine Hat. The Rebels’ 37 wins this season are tied for the second most in the WHL. Turner McMillen’s second period goal was the game-winner as Kelowna downed Portland 3-1 to collect back-to-back wins.

Conner Roulette (DAL) had the game-winner with 6:30 to play as Saskatoon left Vancouver with a narrow 2-1 victory that pushed their win streak to four.

Niall Crocker opened and finished the scoring for Prince Albert in a 5-2 win over Moose Jaw as the Raiders collected a third consecutive win. Ryder Ritchie chipped in three assists as part of the win.

Tomas Suchanek stopped all 39 shots he faced to record his first shutout of the season as Tri-City beat Spokane 3-0.

Calder Anderson, Nate Danielson and Nolan Flamand each had scored as Brandon won 3-1 in Swift Current.

Red Deer gets the win in WHOA-vertime courtesy of Kai Uchacz. @Rebelshockey | #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/z4BO7B1p1s — The WHL (@TheWHL) February 19, 2023

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.