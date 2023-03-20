CHL alumnus claim University Cup with UNB

Twenty-six CHL alumnus claimed U Sports University Cup gold Sunday with the University of New Brunswick Reds.

UNB defeated the University of Alberta 3-0 as former Rouyn-Noranda goaltender Samuel Richard stopped all 17 shots to record the shutout. Cole MacKay (Soo), Austen Keating (Ottawa) and Cody Morgan (Kingston/Windsor/Flint/London) had goals as the Reds claimed a ninth national title and their eighth in the last 15 years.

The Reds are coached by Gardiner MacDougall who stepped in to lead the Saint John Sea Dogs to glory at the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia.

Freddy Beach the Cup is coming home!#goredsgo pic.twitter.com/ElpQh8EQzA — UNB Reds (@UNBAthletics) March 20, 2023

Richard was named to the tournament’s all-star team and was joined by teammates Ross MacDougall (Quebec/Cape Breton), Mike Petizian (Kitchener) and Jason Willms (Barrie/London). UQTR’s Justin Bergeron (Rouyn-Noranda/Rimouski/Shawinigan) and Alberta’s Matt Fonteyne (Everett) were also selected.

After they won gold last year on Simon Lafrance’s (Val-d’Or/Victoriaville) double-overtime winner, UQTR medalled again as they beat hosts University of Prince Edward Island 3-2 to claim bronze. David Noel (Chicoutimi/Val-d’Or) and Mathieu Boucher (Rouyn-Noranda) scored for the Patriotes.

The 2024 U Sports University Cup will be held by Toronto Metropolitan University with all games played at the Mattamy Athletic Centre. It will be the first time in 27 years that the tournament will be played in Toronto.

Camaryn Baber (Saginaw/London) • Nicholas Blagden (Blainville-Boisbriand/Moncton/Saint John) • Noah Carroll (Guelph, Soo) • Macauley Carson (Sudbury) • Benjamin Corbeil (Drummondville/Blainville-Boisbriand/Baie-Comeau) • Brady Gilmour (Saginaw) • Connor Hall (Kitchener) • Colton Kammerer (Sarnia/Hamilton) • Austen Keating (Ottawa) • Kade Landry (Barrie/Hamilton) • Ross MacDougall (Quebec/Cape Breton) • Cole MacKay (Soo) • Kale McCallum (Val-d’Or) • Adam McCormick (Cape Breton/Acadie-Bathurst) • Chris McQuaid (Rouyn-Noranda/Gatineau/Charlottetown) • Cody Morgan (Kingston/Windsor/Flint/London) • Justin Nolet (Sarnia/Kitchener) • Isaac Nurse (Hamilton) • Griffen Outhouse (Victoria) • Mike Petizian (Kitchener) • Simon Pinard (Blainville-Boisbriand/Gatineau) • Samuel Richard (Rouyn-Noranda) • Ryan Roth (Soo/Sarnia) • Tanner Somers (Acadie-Bathurst) • Emmett Sproule (Erie/Peterborough) • Jason Willms (Barrie/London)